Την ετοιμότητά τους να παράσχουν βοήθεια σε Ελλάδα και Τουρκία μετά τον ισχυρό σεισμό που συγκλόνισε σήμερα το Αιγαίο δήλωσαν η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση και το ΝΑΤΟ, εκφράζοντας τα συλλυπήτηριά τους στις οικογένειες των θυμάτων.

«Παρακολουθούμε την κατάσταση και είμαστε έτοιμοι να βοηθήσουμε με όλους τους δυνατούς τρόπους», δήλωσε με ανάρτησή της στο twitter η πρόεδρος της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν.

My thoughts are with Greece and Turkey.



We are following the situation and we stand ready to help, in all possible ways. https://t.co/aQlxLGxUf8 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 30, 2020

«Οι σκέψεις μας βρίσκονται σε όλους τους ανθρώπους που επλήγησαν από τον ισχυρό σεισμό στο Αιγαίο, στην Τουρκία και στην Ελλάδα, στέλνω τα βαθύτατα συλλυπητήριά μου στις οικογένειες και τους φίλους αυτών που έχασαν τη ζωή τους. Η ΕΕ έχει προσφέρει βοήθεια και είναι έτοιμη να στηρίξει όλες τις προσπάθειες», δήλωσε ο ύπατος εκπρόσωπος της ΕΕ Ζοζέπ Μπορέλ.

Our thoughts are with all people affected by the heavy earthquake in the Aegean, in Turkey and in Greece, sending my deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their lives. EU has offered assistance and is ready to support all efforts. #izmir — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) October 30, 2020

«Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση είναι έτοιμη να βοηθήσει», τόνισε επίσης από την πλευρά του ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου, Νταβίντ Σασόλι.

My thoughts are with all the Greek and Turkish people affected by the strong earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea.



Together with the other EU institutions, we are following the situation closely. The EU stands ready to help.

— David Sassoli (@EP_President) October 30, 2020

«Είμαι έντονα λυπημένος για τις αναφορές του σεισμού στο Αιγαίο. Οι σκέψεις μου βρίσκονται σε όλους εκείνους που πλήττονται», δήλωσε ο γενικός γραμματέας του ΝΑΤΟ, Γενς Στόλτενμπεργκ στο Twitter, τονίζοντας πως η βορειοατλαντική Συμμαχία είναι έτοιμη να παράσχει βοήθεια σε Ελλάδα και Τουρκία.

I am deeply saddened by the reports from the earthquake in the #Aegean. My thoughts go to all those affected. #NATO stands ready to help our Allies Greece and Turkey.

— Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) October 30, 2020

Την ετοιμότητα της ΕΕ να παράσχει βοήθεια στις περιοχές που χτυπήθηκαν από τον σεισμό εξέφρασε και ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου Σαρλ Μισέλ.

Closely following the developments of the strong earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea off Greece and Turkey.



My thoughts are with all the people affected.



EU stands ready to provide support.#Izmir #Samos — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) October 30, 2020

Ο Επίτροπος Διαχείρισης Κρίσεων, Γιάνες Λέναρτσιτς δήλωσε πως το ευρωπαϊκό Κέντρο Συντονισμού Αντιμετώπισης Εκτάκτων Αναγκών είναι σε στενή επαφή με τις αρχές πολιτικής προστασίας.

We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground after a powerful #earthquake struck in the #AegeanSee, affecting #Greece and #Turkey.



Our Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in close contact with civil protection authorities. The 🇪🇺 stands ready to help. #EUCivPro https://t.co/rNoXgWuj4N

— Janez Lenarčič (@JanezLenarcic) October 30, 2020

Τα συλλυπητήριά τους και προσφορά βοήθειας προσέφεραν πολλές ευρωπαϊκές και βαλκανικές χώρες.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ