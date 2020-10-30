Την ετοιμότητά τους να παράσχουν βοήθεια σε Ελλάδα και Τουρκία μετά τον ισχυρό σεισμό που συγκλόνισε σήμερα το Αιγαίο δήλωσαν η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση και το ΝΑΤΟ, εκφράζοντας τα συλλυπήτηριά τους στις οικογένειες των θυμάτων.

«Παρακολουθούμε την κατάσταση και είμαστε έτοιμοι να βοηθήσουμε με όλους τους δυνατούς τρόπους», δήλωσε με ανάρτησή της στο twitter η πρόεδρος της Ευρωπαϊκής Επιτροπής Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν.

«Οι σκέψεις μας βρίσκονται σε όλους τους ανθρώπους που επλήγησαν από τον ισχυρό σεισμό στο Αιγαίο, στην Τουρκία και στην Ελλάδα, στέλνω τα βαθύτατα συλλυπητήριά μου στις οικογένειες και τους φίλους αυτών που έχασαν τη ζωή τους. Η ΕΕ έχει προσφέρει βοήθεια και είναι έτοιμη να στηρίξει όλες τις προσπάθειες», δήλωσε ο ύπατος εκπρόσωπος της ΕΕ Ζοζέπ Μπορέλ.

«Η Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση είναι έτοιμη να βοηθήσει», τόνισε επίσης από την πλευρά του ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Κοινοβουλίου, Νταβίντ Σασόλι.

My thoughts are with all the Greek and Turkish people affected by the strong earthquake that hit the Aegean Sea.

Together with the other EU institutions, we are following the situation closely. The EU stands ready to help.

«Είμαι έντονα λυπημένος για τις αναφορές του σεισμού στο Αιγαίο. Οι σκέψεις μου βρίσκονται σε όλους εκείνους που πλήττονται», δήλωσε ο γενικός γραμματέας του ΝΑΤΟ, Γενς Στόλτενμπεργκ στο Twitter, τονίζοντας πως η βορειοατλαντική Συμμαχία είναι έτοιμη να παράσχει βοήθεια σε Ελλάδα και Τουρκία.

I am deeply saddened by the reports from the earthquake in the #Aegean. My thoughts go to all those affected. #NATO stands ready to help our Allies Greece and Turkey.

Την ετοιμότητα της ΕΕ να παράσχει βοήθεια στις περιοχές που χτυπήθηκαν από τον σεισμό εξέφρασε και ο πρόεδρος του Ευρωπαϊκού Συμβουλίου Σαρλ Μισέλ.

 

Ο Επίτροπος Διαχείρισης Κρίσεων, Γιάνες Λέναρτσιτς δήλωσε πως το ευρωπαϊκό Κέντρο Συντονισμού Αντιμετώπισης Εκτάκτων Αναγκών είναι σε στενή επαφή με τις αρχές πολιτικής προστασίας.

We are closely monitoring the situation on the ground after a powerful #earthquake struck in the #AegeanSee, affecting #Greece and #Turkey.

Our Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in close contact with civil protection authorities. The 🇪🇺 stands ready to help. #EUCivPro https://t.co/rNoXgWuj4N

Τα συλλυπητήριά τους και προσφορά βοήθειας προσέφεραν πολλές ευρωπαϊκές και βαλκανικές χώρες.

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ