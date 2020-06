👩🏾‍🔬🚀🌟 Mary Jackson never accepted the status quo.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Today we announced that our headquarters building in Washington, DC, will be named after engineer Mary W. Jackson, who overcame barriers to become NASA’s first Black woman engineer. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Jackson started her NASA career in 1951 at what is now @NASALangley in Virginia as a human computer – a mathematician who performed hand calculations for NASA missions. After two years working in the West Area Computing unit, she received an offer to work in Langley’s Supersonic Pressure Tunnel, where she conducted extensive aeronautics research and authored or co-authored over a dozen research papers. She was promoted and, in 1958, became our first Black woman engineer.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ In 1979, Jackson made a final career change, leaving engineering to become the program manager for NASA Langley’s Federal Women’s Program. She would dedicate the rest of her career to the hiring and promotion of the next generation of women mathematicians, scientists, and engineers. She was posthumously awarded the Congressional Medal of Freedom in 2019 and was portrayed by @JanelleMonae in the Oscar-winning film #HiddenFigures.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Our Administrator @JimBridenstine noted, "We know there are many other people of color and diverse backgrounds who have contributed to our success, which is why we’re continuing the conversations started about a year ago with the agency’s Unity Campaign. NASA is dedicated to advancing diversity, and we will continue to take steps to do so.”⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ #MaryJackson #BlackinStem #womeninSTEM #nasa

