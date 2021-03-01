Έναν εντυπωσιακό διαστημικό περίπατο έκαναν την Κυριακή οι αστροναύτες της NASA Κέιτ Ρούμπινς και Βίκτορ Γκλόβερ εκτός του διαστημικού σταθμού για να ξεκινήσουν τη διαδικασία αναβάθμισης των ηλιακών συστοιχιών για ερευνητικούς και εμπορικούς σκοπούς. 

Στόχος είναι οι διαρκείς αναβαθμίσεις του διαστημικού σταθμού που βρίσκεται σε τροχιά γύρω από τη Γη. Σημειώνεται ότι τα προηγούμενα ηλιακά πάνελ είχαν εγκατασταθεί το 2000 με εκτιμώμενη διάρκεια λειτουργίας τα 15 χρόνια, επομένως έπρεπε να αντικατασταθούν παρότι λειτουργούσαν ακόμα. 

Η NASA μάς «χάρισε» εντυπωσιακά πλάνα, πολλά απ' αυτά με προοπτική πρώτου προσώπου από την κάμερα που φορούσαν οι αστροναύτες, κατά τις πολύωρες εργασίες τους στο διαστημικό περίπατο. 

 

 

 

Πηγή: skai.gr

