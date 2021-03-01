Έναν εντυπωσιακό διαστημικό περίπατο έκαναν την Κυριακή οι αστροναύτες της NASA Κέιτ Ρούμπινς και Βίκτορ Γκλόβερ εκτός του διαστημικού σταθμού για να ξεκινήσουν τη διαδικασία αναβάθμισης των ηλιακών συστοιχιών για ερευνητικούς και εμπορικούς σκοπούς.

Στόχος είναι οι διαρκείς αναβαθμίσεις του διαστημικού σταθμού που βρίσκεται σε τροχιά γύρω από τη Γη. Σημειώνεται ότι τα προηγούμενα ηλιακά πάνελ είχαν εγκατασταθεί το 2000 με εκτιμώμενη διάρκεια λειτουργίας τα 15 χρόνια, επομένως έπρεπε να αντικατασταθούν παρότι λειτουργούσαν ακόμα.

Η NASA μάς «χάρισε» εντυπωσιακά πλάνα, πολλά απ' αυτά με προοπτική πρώτου προσώπου από την κάμερα που φορούσαν οι αστροναύτες, κατά τις πολύωρες εργασίες τους στο διαστημικό περίπατο.

🤩 High-definition views are coming in from astronaut Kate Rubins' helmet camera as she makes her way to the worksite for today's spacewalk. She & @AstroVicGlover will work together to assemble and install modification kits for upcoming @Space_Station solar array upgrades. pic.twitter.com/GAtAeeKNVO — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

A look at both @NASA_Astronauts working outside the @Space_Station today: Kate Rubins & @AstroVicGlover. They're installing bracket support structures at the base of the station's solar arrays, to enable future upgrades to the arrays. pic.twitter.com/Ed5OrxX8lt — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

As astronaut Kate Rubins continues work to secure a bolt on the bracket support structures at the base of the solar arrays, the @Space_Station is flying 261 miles over Venezuela and is about to pass over Brazil. pic.twitter.com/zTcPxaplEX — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

A little over six hours into their spacewalk, @NASA_Astronauts Kate Rubins & @AstroVicGlover are wrapping up their last tasks before heading back inside the @Space_Station. Rubins & @Astro_Soichi will continue installing kits for upcoming solar array upgrades on Fri., March 5. pic.twitter.com/exyhiJmrje — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

The spacewalkers are getting ready to open the hatch to the @Space_Station and conclude today's spacewalk. @AstroVicGlover will be entering the airlock first, and astronaut Kate Rubins will follow closely behind. pic.twitter.com/J7gkcle3YJ — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

As the sun sets on station, Astronaut Kate Rubins enters the Quest airlock getting ready to conclude today's spacewalk. https://t.co/cBNqC5JGaz pic.twitter.com/VwdPSByeYs — International Space Station (@Space_Station) February 28, 2021

Repressurization is underway and today's spacewalk has officially concluded at 1:16pm ET. @AstroVicGlover's and Kate Rubin's spacewalk lasted seven hours and four minutes. @Astro_Siochi and Rubins will continue today's work on the @Space_Station on Fri., March 5. pic.twitter.com/MQ5Fgr8KrZ — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

Helmets and gloves are coming off as @AstroVicGlover and Kate Rubins begin to take off their spacesuits, assisted by @Astro_Soichi and @Astro_Illini. Today's spacewalk completed steps to augment the @Space_Station's power supply for upcoming research and commercial activities. pic.twitter.com/5dPprFI14Y — NASA (@NASA) February 28, 2021

Πηγή: skai.gr