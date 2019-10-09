Από τον Ισθμό της Κορίνθου πέρασε νωρίτερα κρουαζιερόπλοιο Braemar του στόλου της Fred. Olsen Cruises.

Με 195,92 μέτρα μήκος, πρόκειται για το μεγαλύτερο πλοίο που έχει διέλθει τη διώρυγα Κορίνθου.

Πλήθος κόσμου συγκεντρώθηκε σήμερα στον ισθμό προκειμένου να παρακολουθήσει το εντυπωσιακό πλοίο να πλέει χωρώντας σχεδόν οριακά στην διώρυγα και απαθανάτισε το γεγονός.

These photos of the @FredOlsenCruise ship #Braemar transiting the Corinth Canal are fantastic. She’s the longest ship to ever go through it. Thanks to Christian for letting me share these images. #cruise pic.twitter.com/1su1KmPPHq