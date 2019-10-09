Από τον Ισθμό της Κορίνθου πέρασε νωρίτερα κρουαζιερόπλοιο Braemar του στόλου της Fred. Olsen Cruises.

Με 195,92 μέτρα μήκος, πρόκειται για το μεγαλύτερο πλοίο που έχει διέλθει τη διώρυγα Κορίνθου.

Πλήθος κόσμου συγκεντρώθηκε σήμερα στον ισθμό προκειμένου να παρακολουθήσει το εντυπωσιακό πλοίο να πλέει χωρώντας σχεδόν οριακά στην διώρυγα και απαθανάτισε το γεγονός.

Τα φωτογραφικά στιγμιότυπα εντυπωσιάζουν.

Πηγή: skai.gr