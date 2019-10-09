Από τον Ισθμό της Κορίνθου πέρασε νωρίτερα κρουαζιερόπλοιο Braemar του στόλου της Fred. Olsen Cruises.
Με 195,92 μέτρα μήκος, πρόκειται για το μεγαλύτερο πλοίο που έχει διέλθει τη διώρυγα Κορίνθου.
When the huge #ocean-#cruisers just fit into the #Corinth #Canal, #Peloponnese; a fantastic #picture of @FredOlsenCruise's #Braemar at the #CorinthCanal, #Greece,this morning! #photography #travel #travelphotography #travelbloggers pic.twitter.com/KMJltVU5cv— Christos G Failadis (@xfailadis) October 9, 2019
Πλήθος κόσμου συγκεντρώθηκε σήμερα στον ισθμό προκειμένου να παρακολουθήσει το εντυπωσιακό πλοίο να πλέει χωρώντας σχεδόν οριακά στην διώρυγα και απαθανάτισε το γεγονός.
These photos of the @FredOlsenCruise ship #Braemar transiting the Corinth Canal are fantastic. She’s the longest ship to ever go through it. Thanks to Christian for letting me share these images. #cruise pic.twitter.com/1su1KmPPHq— The Cruise Blogger (@thecruiseblog) October 9, 2019
Τα φωτογραφικά στιγμιότυπα εντυπωσιάζουν.
Πηγή: skai.gr