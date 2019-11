Half Rabbit Gaia, Portugal #repost Me and my team have been away from the "reality" to explore new ideas and series of works that will be released soon. Meanwhile, I m reaposting a few of my past favorite Half Half pieces. #bordaloii #trashart #streetart #contemporaryart #rabbit #climateemergency

