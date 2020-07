It’s ok to talk about it. We all talk. It’s fun to talk about goals and dreams. But the conduit that turns talk into real success is action. Hard work. Relentless hard work. Applied to all aspects of life. Stay hungry and healthy, my friends. #twohandphilosophy #sacredrepetition

