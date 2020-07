🚨Lockdown legend alert.🚨Timothy Madders has received a letter of thanks from the Queen, after sending her a home-made wordsearch to keep her entertained during lockdown. "It was very important and made me happy that she liked it," said Timothy. “She’s probably wanting to keep herself busy”. Timothy’s mother Jo said he was worried that the Queen and many others might be feeling sad, lonely and bored during lockdown. "He wanted to do something to cheer her up and he did it in his neatest handwriting". One of the Queen’s ladies in waiting wrote back to thank Timothy for his "kind letter, and for the puzzle,” going on to say his "thoughtfulness was greatly appreciated". Tap the link in our bio to read more. (Pictures: Jo Madders) #Lockdown #Coronavirus #TheQueen #BBCNews

