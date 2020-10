Their upcoming film 'Marry Me,' a superstar Q&A at #BillboardLatinWeek, and maybe a joint tour? Maluma says "the J.Lo-Maluma movement is just starting." 🔥 Read the cover story at the link in bio.⁠ 📸: @ramonarosales

A post shared by Billboard (@billboard) on Oct 15, 2020 at 9:35am PDT