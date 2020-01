Sometimes I wake up I feel like doing nothing. Just relaxing. Just very true. If anyone says different, they’re lying - it’s human nature. Then you roll over, get a little mad at yourself, and realize to get anywhere you’ve got to make a deposit in the GOAL BANK. So, I’ll go back to my favorite phrase and do it!! #KeepPunching

