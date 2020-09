Ammonite Movie @ammonite_movie . Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan are bringing acclaimed star power to the historical drama “Ammonite,” from “God’s Own Country” writer-director Francis Lee. ScreenDaily has debuted the first look at the movie (pictured above), which casts Oscar winner Winslet as famed British paleontologist Mary Anning. Lee’s script is set during the 1920s in a coastal town in the United Kingdom where Anning befriends a London woman to whom she must unexpectedly play nursemaid. The supporting cast includes Fiona Shaw, James McArdle, Gemma Jones and Alec Secăreanu. . #katewinslet #saoirseronan

A post shared by Kate Winslet (@kate.winslet.official) on May 26, 2020 at 10:42am PDT