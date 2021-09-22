500 Stronger Kanye West 2007

499 Baby Love The Supremes 1964

498 Pancho and Lefty Townes Van Zandt 1972

497 Truth Hurts Lizzo 2017

496 Without You Nilsson 1971

495 You’re So Vain Carly Simon 1972

494 Time After Time Cyndi Lauper 1983

493 Where Is My Mind The Pixies 1988

492 So What Miles Davis 1959

491 Welcome to the Jungle Guns ‘n’ Roses 1987

490 Old Town Road Lil Nas X 2019

489 Cannonball The Breeders 1993

488 House of Balloons The Weeknd 2011

487 Cranes in the Sky Solange 2016

486 A Milli Lil Wayne 2009

485 212 Azealia Banks 2011

484 Buddy Holly Weezer 1994

483 I Can’t Help Myself Four Tops 1965

482 Bad Romance Lady Gaga 2009

481 Cross Road Blues Robert Johnson 1937

480 Just a Friend Biz Markie 1989

479 Oye Como Va Santana 1970

478 Back That Azz Up Juvenile 1998

477 Our Lips Are Sealed The Go-Gos 1981

476 Sunday Morning Coming Down Kris Kristofferson 1970

475 Rhythm Nation Janet Jackson 1989

474 Move On Up Curtis Mayfield 1970

473 Stand By Your Man Tammy Wynette 1968

472 Solsbury Hill Peter Gabriel 1977

471 The House of the Rising Sun The Animals 1964

470 Midnight Train to Georgia Gladys Knight and the Pips 1973

469 Goodbye Earl Dixie Chicks 2000

468 Fade Into You Mazzy Star 1993

467 Come As You Are Nirvana 1991

466 Never Too Much Luther Vandross 1981

465 Get Lucky Daft Punk 2013

464 Help Me Joni Mitchell 1974

463 Boom Boom John Lee Hooker 1962

462 Into the Mystic Van Morrison 1970

461 Crying Roy Orbison 1962

460 Ku Klux Klan Steel Pulse 1978

459 No Ordinary Love Sade 1992

458 Loser Beck 1993

457 Livin’ on a Prayer Bon Jovi 1986

456 Summertime Sadness Lana Del Rey 2012

455 White Rabbit Jefferson Airplane 1967

454 Bam Bam Sister Nancy 1982

453 The Rain Missy Elliot 1997

452 Africa Toto 1982

451 Bad and Boujee Migos 2016

450 Powderfinger Neil Young 1979

449 Don’t Fear the Reaper Blue Oyster Cult 1976

448 Tyrone Erykah Badu 1997

447 Help! The Beatles 1965

446 Rosalita Bruce Springsteen 1973

445 Cosmic Dancer T. Rex 1971

444 In Da Club 50 Cent 2003

443 Sugar, We’re Going Down Fall Out Boy 2005

442 Ace of Spades Motorhead 1980

441 The House That Built Me Miranda Lambert 2010

440 If I Ain’t Got You Alicia Keys 2003

439 La Vida Es un Carnaval Celia Cruz 1998

438 Savage (Remix) Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyonce 2020

437 Passionate Kisses Lucinda Williams 1988

436 Call Me Maybe Carly Rae Jepsen 2012

435 Limelight Rush 1981

434 Sheena Is a Punk Rocker Ramones 1977

433 West End Girls Pet Shop Boys 1984

432 Summertime Blues Eddie Cochran 1958

431 Adore Prince 1987

430 They Reminiscence Over You Peter Rock and CL Smooth 1992

429 Under Pressure Queen and David Bowie 1981

428 Sign of the Times Harry Styles 2017

427 Rapper’s Delight Sugarhill Gang 1979

426 Super Bass Nicki Minaj 2010

425 Mannish Boy Muddy Waters 1955

424 No Diggity Blackstreet 1996

423 Criminal Fiona Apple 1996

422 Flava in Your Ear Craig Mack 1994

421 How Soon Is Now The Smiths 1984

420 California Dreamin’ Mamas and the Papas 1965

419 Fantasy Mariah Carey 1995

418 Green Onions Booker T 1962

417 Uptown Funk Mark Ronson 2015

416 Alive Pearl Jam 1991

415 Enjoy the Silence Depeche Mode 1990

414 Dreaming Blondie 1979

413 Gloria Them 1965

412 Buffalo Stance Neneh Cherry 1988

411 Heavy Metal Drummer Wilco 2002

410 Whipping Post Allman Brother’s Band 1969

409 Everlong Foo Fighters 1997

408 Father and Son Cat Stevens 1970

407 Free Bird Skynyrd 1973

406 Sucker MC’s Run-DMC 1984

405 Amor Prohibido Selena 1994

404 Rock and Roll All Nite Kiss 1974

403 Ain’t Nobody Rufus and Chaka Khan 1983

402 Lovely Day Bill Withers 1977

401 Go Your Own Way Fleetwood Mac 1977

400 Station to Station David Bowie 1976

399 You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real) Sylvester 1978

398 Hungry Like the Wolf Duran Duran 1982

397 Bring the Noise Public Enemy 1987

396 Alison Elvis Costello 1977

395 Planet Rock Afrika Bambaataa 1982

394 Grace Jeff Buckley 1994

393 Say It Loud James Brown 1968

392 Fix You Coldplay 2005

391 Springsteen Eric Church 2011

390 Enter Sandman Metallica 1991

389 Brass in Pocket Pretenders 1879

388 Party Up (Up in Here) DMX 1999

387 Personality Crisis The New York Dolls 1973

386 Lola The Kinks 1970

385 I’m Coming Out Diana Ross 1980

384 I Like It Cardi B 2018

383 Redbone Childish Gambino 2016

382 Paper Bag Fiona Apple 1999

381 Typical Girls The Slits 1979

380 Radiation Vibe Fountains of Wayne 1996

379 Untitled (How Does It Feel) D’Angelo 2000

378 Mr. Brightside The Killers 2003

377 Pictures of You The Cure 1989

376 Mama Tried Merle Haggard 1968

375 Up On the Roof Drifters 1964

374 Be Thankful for What You Got William DeVaughn 1974

373 Hotline Bling Drake 2015

372 I Can’t Make You Love Me Bonnie Raitt 1991

371 Bennie and the Jets Elton John 1973

370 Peggy Sue Buddy Holly 1958

369 Just What I Needed The Cars 1978

368 Black Hole Sun Soundgarden 1994

367 Thinkin’ About You Frank Ocean 2012

366 Da Doo Run Run The Crystals 1962

365 God Save the Queen The Sex Pistols 1977

364 Box of Rain Grateful Dead 1970

363 Could You Be Loved Bob Marley 1980

362 Merry Go Round Kacey Musgraves 2013

361 The Harder They Come Jimmy Cliff 1972

360 Little Red Corvette Prince 1982

359 Killing Me Softly with His Song The Fugees 1996

358 Because the Night Patti Smith 1978

357 Blank Space Taylor Swift 2014

356 Surrender Cheap Trick 1978

355 Don’t Leave Me This Way Thelma Houston 1976

354 Rock With You Michael Jackson 1979

353 Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This) The Eurythmics 1983

352 It Was a Good Day Ice Cube 1992

351 Ponta De Lanca Africano (Umbabarauma) Jorge Ben 1976

350 Angel in Montgomery John Prine 1971

349 Time of the Season Zombies 1968

348 Virginia Plain Roxy Music 1972

347 Heartbreak Hotel Elvis 1956

346 Dynamite BTS 2020

345 It’s Too Late Carole King 1971

344 Iron Man Black Sabbath 1971

343 What a Fool Believes The Doobie Brothers 1979

342 Promised Land Chuck Berry 1964

341 I’m a Believer Monkees 1966

340 (White Man) in Hammersmith Palais The Clash 1978

339 1999 Prince 1982

338 Paranoid Black Sabbath 1970

337 Believe Cher 1998

336 She’s Gone Hall and Oates 1973

335 Move Your Body (The House Music Anthem) Marshall Jefferson 1986

334 Ripple Grateful Dead 1970

333 Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone The Temptations 1972

332 Umbrella Rihanna 2007

331 Please Mr. Postman The Marvelettes 1961

330 Big Poppa The Notorious B.I.G. 1994

329 Safaera Bad Bunny 2020

328 Under the Bridge Red Hot Chili Peppers 1991

327 Real Love Mary J. Blige 1992

326 Portions for Foxes Rilo Kiley 2004

325 Lust for Life Iggy Pop 1977

324 Scenes from an Italian Restaurant Billy Joel 1977

323 All I Have to Do Is Dream Everly Brothers 1958

322 After the Gold Rush Neil Young 1970

321 I Still Haven’t Found U2 1987

320 California Love 2Pac 1995

319 Everybody Wants to Rule the World Tears for Fears 1985

318 Hound Dog Big Mama Thornton 1953

317 Visions of Johanna Bob Dylan 1966

316 Leader of the Pack Shangri-Las 1964

315 Part 1 – Acknowledgement John Coltrane 1965

314 I Wanna Be Your Dog The Stooges 1969

313 The Tears of a Clown Smokey Robinson and the Miracles 1967

312 Walk on By Isaac Hayes 1969

311 Hotel California Eagles 1977

310 Light My Fire The Doors 1967

309 Ain’t No Sunshine Bill Withers 1971

308 Divorce Song Liz Phair 1993

307 Crazy Gnarls Barkley 2006

306 Chain of Fools Aretha Franklin 1967

305 Every Breath You Take The Police 1983

304 Trans-Europe Express Kraftwerk 1977

303 No Scrubs TLC 1999

302 Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd 1975

301 Night Moves Bob Seger 1978

300 Rock Lobster B-52s 1978

299 I Put a Spell on You Jay Hawkins 1956

298 Jungleland Bruce Springsteen 1975

297 Wouldn’t It Be Nice Beach Boys 1966

296 Rebel Girl Bikini Kill 1996

295 Won’t Get Fooled Again The Who 1971

294 Sweet Jane Velvet Underground 1970

293 School’s Out Alice Cooper 1973

292 Can I Kick it A Tribe Called Quest 1990

291 In the Air Tonight Phil Collins 1981

290 Yeah Usher 2004

289 Atlantic City Bruce Springsteen 1982

288 That’s the Joint The Funky Four Plus One 1980

287 You Shook Me All Night Long AC/DC 1980

286 Dancing Queen ABBA 1976

285 Say My Name Destiny’s Child 1999

284 Suzanne Leonard Cohen 1967

283 Georgia On My Mind Ray Charles 1960

282 Never Tear Us Apart INXS 1988

281 Grindin Clipse 2002

280 Penny Lane The Beatles 1967

279 Karma Police Radiohead 1997

278 Pressure Drop Toots and the Maytals 1970

277 Bo Diddley Bo Diddley 1955

276 Ever Fallen in Love Buzzcocks 1977

275 Sail Away Randy Newman 1972

274 Love and Happiness Al Green 1972

273 Killing Me Softly With His Song Roberta Flack 1973

272 The Boys are Back in Town Thin Lizzy 1976

271 A Whiter Shade of Pale Procol Harum 1967

270 Closer Nine Inch Nails 1994

269 Unchained Melody The Righteous Brothers 1965

268 Shout (Parts 1 and 2) The Isley Brothers 1959

267 Take Care Drake 2011

266 King Tubby Meets the Rockers Uptown Augustus Pablo 1974

265 Left of the Dial The Replacements 1985

264 Let’s Get It On Marvin Gaye 1973

263 Coat of Many Colors Dolly Parton 1971

262 American Tune Paul Simon 1973

261 Pusherman Curtis Mayfield 1972

260 Get Up Stand Up The Wailers 1973

259 Heart of Gold Neil Young 1972

258 The Revolution Will Not Be Televised Gil-Scott Heron 1971

257 Heat Wave Martha and the Vandellas 1963

256 Master of Puppets Metallica 1986

255 Coal Miner’s Daughter Loretta Lynn 1970

254 Stop! In the Name of Love The Supremes 1965

253 Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain Willie Nelson 1975

252 Flash Light Parliament 1977

251 I Will Survive Gloria Gaynor 1978

250 Purple Haze Jimi Hendrix 1967

249 Bad Reputation Joan Jett 1980

248 Straight Outta Compton N.W.A. 1988

247 River Joni Mitchell 1971

246 Ooh La La Faces 1973

245 Sabotage Beastie Boys 1994

244 Summer Babe (Winter Version) Pavement 1992

243 Eleanor Rigby The Beatles 1966

242 Great Balls of Fire Jerry Lee Lewis 1957

241 The Humpty Dance The Digital Underground 1990

240 I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 1999

239 September Gurls Big Star 1974

238 Are You That Somebody Aaliyah 1998

237 Your Cheatin’ Heart Hank Williams 1953

236 Lean on Me Bill Withers 1972

235 Blue Monday New Order 1983

234 You Keep Me Hangin’ On Supremes 1966

233 Groove Is in the Heart Deee-Lite 1990

232 My Generation The Who 1965

231 I Wanna Dance with Somebody Whitney Houston 1987

230 Mr. Tambourine Man The Byrds 1965

229 This Land is Your Land Woody Guthrie 1951

228 Single Ladies Beyonce 2008

227 Fortunate Son CCR 1969

226 There Is a Light That Never Goes Out The Smiths 1986

225 Both Sides Now Joni Mitchell 1969

224 Layla Derek and the Dominoes 1970

223 Stan Eminem 2000

222 Suite: Judy Blue Eyes Crosby, Stills & Nash 1969

221 River Deep – Mountain High Ike and Tina Turner 1966

220 Bizarre Love Triangle New Order 1986

219 Free Fallin’ Tom Petty 1989

218 In the Midnight Hour Wilson Pickett 1965

217 Edge of Seventeen Stevie Nicks 1981

216 Jailhouse Rock Elvis 1957

215 Shook Ones (Pt. II) Mobb Deep 1995

214 Deacon Blues Steely Dan 1977

213 Paint It Black The Rolling Stones 1966

212 More Than a Feeling Boston 1976

211 With or Without You U2 1987

210 One Nation Under a Groove Funkadelic 1978

209 Boys of Summer Don Henley 1984

208 Doll Parts Hole 1994

207 Killing in the Name Rage Against the Machine 1992

206 Wichita Lineman Glen Campbell 1968

205 …Baby One More Time Britney Spears 1998

204 Young Americans David Bowie 1975

203 Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I’m Yours Stevie Wonder 1970

202 Your Song Elton John 1970

201 Ring of Fire Johnny Cash 1963

200 Changes David Bowie 1971

199 Dream On Aerosmith 1973

198 Sexual Healing Marvin Gaye 1982

197 I Can’t Stand the Rain Ann Peebles 1973

196 Sex Machine James Brown 1970

195 Crazy Patsy Cline 1961

194 Rid of Me PJ Harvey 1993

193 Wild Horses Rolling Stones 1971

192 Mind Playing Tricks on Me Geto Boys 1991

191 Ode to Billie Joe Bobby Gentry 1967

190 Fuck the Police N.W.A. 1988

189 Space Oddity David Bowie 1969

188 Little Wing Jimi Hendrix 1967

187 Subterranean Homesick Blues Bob Dylan 1965

186 I’ll Take You There Staple Singers 1972

185 Beat It Michael Jackson 1982

184 Nothing Compares to U Sinead O’Connor 1990

183 You Are the Sunshine of My Life Stevie Wonder 1972

182 The Sounds of Silence Simon and Garfunkel 1964

181 Eight Miles High The Byrds 1966

180 Walk on the Wild Side Lou Reed 1972

179 Comfortably Numb Pink Floyd 1979

178 Bad Guy Billie Eilish 2019

177 Jump Van Halen 1983

176 You Really Got Me The Kinks 1964

175 I Only Have Eyes for You Flamingos 1959

174 Radio Free Europe R.E.M. 1983

173 Marquee Moon Television 1977

172 Mississippi Goddam Nina Simone 1964

171 What a Wonderful World Louis Armstrong 1967

170 In the Still of the Nite Five Satins 1956

169 American Girl Tom Petty 1976

168 ‘Son of a Preacher Man Dusty Springfield 1968

167 Lose Yourself Eminem 2002

166 All the Young Dudes Mott the Hoople 1972

165 I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry Hank Williams 1949

164 Mr. Tambourine Man Bob Dylan 1965

163 Landslide Fleetwood Mac 1975

162 Pink Moon Nick Drake 1972

161 Into the Groove Madonna 1985

160 Nightswimming R.E.M. 1992

159 Baba O’Riley The Who 1971

158 Cissy Strut Meters 1969

157 Teenage Riot Sonic Youth 1988

156 Louie Louie The Kinsgmen 1963

155 Last Nite The Strokes 2001

154 Spoonful Howlin’ Wolf 1960

153 Super Freak James Brown 1981

152 Proud Mary CCR 1969

151 Will You Love Me Tomorrow Shirelles 1960

150 Basket Case Green Day 1994

149 Rocket Man Elton John 1972

148 Kashmir Led Zeppelin 1975

147 Blueberry Hill Fats Domino 1956

146 Fire and Rain James Taylor 1970

145 Ms. Jackson Outkast 2000

144 Jumpin’ Jack Flash Rolling Stones 1968

143 London Calling The Clash 1980

142 He Stopped Loving Her Today George Jones 1980

141 Maggie May Rod Stewart 1971

140 No Woman No Cry Bob Marley 1975

139 Vogue Madonna 1990

138 Heart of Glass Blondie 1979

137 Thank U, Next Arianna Grande 2019

136 Try a Little Tenderness Otis Redding 1966

135 She Loves You The Beatles 1964

134 What’s Love Got to Do With It Tina Turner 1984

133 Don’t Stop Believin’ Journey 1981

132 Paid in Full Eric B. and Rakim 1987

131 Stand by Me Ben E. King 1961

130 Dancing in the Street Martha and the Vandellas 1964

129 Hold On We’re Going Home Drake 2013

128 Whole Lotta Love Led Zeppelin 1969

127 Waterfalls TLC 1995

126 Freedom! ‘90’ George Michael 1990

125 Anarchy in the U.K. The Sex Pistols 1977

124 That’ll Be the Day Buddy Holly 1957

123 This Must Be the Place (Naïve Melody) Talking Heads 1983

122 People Get Ready Impressions 1965

121 Let It Be The Beatles 1970

120 Oh Bondage! Up Yours! X-Ray Spex 1977

119 I Heard It Through the Grapevine Marvin Gaye 1968

118 Creep Radiohead 1992

117 I Say a Little Prayer Aretha Franklin 1968

116 It Takes Two Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock 1988

115 At Last Etta James 1960

114 Toxic Britney Spears 2003

113 Higher Ground Stevie Wonder 1973

112 Losing My Religion REM 1991

111 Thunder Road Bruce Springsteen 1975

110 Something The Beatles 1969

109 Everyday People Sly and the Family Stone 1968

108 Just Like Heaven The Cure 1987

107 C.R.E.A.M. Wu-Tang Clan 1994

106 Sympathy for the Devil The Rolling Stones 1968

105 Life on Mars? David Bowie 1971

104 I Want You Back Jackson 5 1969

103 You Oughta Know Alanis Morisette 1995

102 Maybelline Chuck Berry 1955

101 Maps Yeah Yeah Yeahs 2003

100 Blowin’ in the Wind Bob Dylan 1963

99 ‘Stayin’ Alive Bee Gees 1977

98 In My Life The Beatles 1965

97 Gloria Patti Smith 1975

96 99 Problems Jay-Z 2003

95 Wonderwall Oasis 1995

94 I Will Always Love You Whitney Houston 1992

93 Since U Been Gone Kelly Clarkson 2004

92 Good Golly Miss Molly Little Richard 1958

91 Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You) UKG 2007

90 You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman Aretha Franklin 1967

89 Hey Jude The Beatles 1968

88 Sweet Child O’ Mine Guns ‘N’ Roses 1987

87 All My Friends LCD Soundsystem 2007

86 Tumbling Dice The Rolling Stones 1972

85 Kiss Prince 1986

84 Let’s Stay Together Al Green 1971

83 Desolation Row Bob Dylan 1965

82 Rolling in the Deep Adele 2011

81 I’m Waiting for the Man Velvet Underground 1967

80 What’d I Say Ray Charles 1957

79 Back to Black Amy Winehouse 2006

78 Reach Out (I’ll Be There) The Four Tops 1967

77 Roadrunner Modern Lovers 1976

76 I Walk the Line Johnny Cash 1956

75 Common People Pulp 1996

74 Hallelujah Leonard Cohen 1984

73 Formation Beyonce 2016

72 Yesterday The Beatles 1965

71 Fast Car Tracy Chapman 1988

70 Suspicious Minds Elvis 1969

69 All Too Well Taylor Swift 2013

68 Good Times Chic 1979

67 Tangled Up in Blue Bob Dylan 1975

66 Bridge Over Troubled Water Simon and Garfunkel 1970

65 September Earth, Wind & Fire 1978

64 Blitzkrieg Bop The Ramones 1976

63 Jolene Dolly Parton 1974

62 One U2 1992

61 Stairway to Heaven Led Zeppelin 1971

60 Running Up That Hill Kate Bush 1985

59 The Message Grandmaster Flash 1982

58 The Weight The Band 1968

57 Family Affair Sly and the Family Stone 1971

56 Work It Missy Elliott 2000

55 Like a Prayer Madonna 1989

54 The Tracks of My Tears The Miracles 1965

53 Good Vibrations The Beach Boys 1966

52 I Feel Love Donna Summer 1977

51 Walk on By Dionne Warwick 1964

50 Gasolina Daddy Yankee 2010

49 Doo Wop (That Thing) Lauryn Hill 1998

48 Idioteque Radiohead 2000

47 Tiny Dancer Elton John 1972

46 Paper Planes M.I.A. 2008

45 Alright Kendrick Lamar 2015

44 Billie Jean Michael Jackson 1982

43 My Girl Temptations 1965

42 Redemption Song Bob Marley 1980

41 Love Will Tear Us Apart Joy Division 1980

40 All Along the Watchtower Jimi Hendrix 1968

39 B.O.B. Outkast 2000

38 (Sittin’ on) The Dock of the Bay Otis Redding 1967

37 When Doves Cry Prince 1984

36 Seven Nation Army White Stripes 2003

35 Tutti Frutti Little Richard 1955

34 Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag James Brown 1966

33 Johnny B. Goode Chuck Berry 1958

32 Juicy Notorious B.I.G. 1994

31 Satisfaction Rolling Stones 1965

30 Royals Lorde 2011

29 Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang Dr. Dre 1992

28 Once in a Lifetime Talking Heads 1980

27 Born to Run Bruce Springsteen 1975

26 A Case of You Joni Mitchell 1971

25 Runaway Kanye West 2010

24 A Day in the Life The Beatles 1967

23 ’Heroes’ David Bowie 1977

22 Be My Baby Ronettes 1963

21 Strange Fruit Billie Holiday 1939

20 Dancing on My Own Robyn 2010

19 Imagine John Lennon 1971

18 Purple Rain Prince 1984

17 Bohemian Rhapsody Queen 1975

16 Crazy in Love Beyonce 2003

15 I Want to Hold Your Hand The Beatles 1963

14 Waterloo Sunset The Kinks 1967

13 Gimme Shelter Stones 1969

12 Superstition Stevie Wonder 1972

11 God Only Knows Beach Boys 1966

10 ‘Hey Ya! Outkast 2003

9 Dreams Fleetwood Mac 1977

8 Get Your Freak On Missy Elliott 2001

7 Strawberry Fields Forever The Beatles 1967

6 What’s Goin’ On? Marvin Gaye 1971

5 Smells Like Teen Spirit Nirvana 1991

4 Like a Rolling Stone Bob Dylan 1965

3 A Change is Gonna Come Sam Cooke 1964

2 Fight the Power Public Enemy 1989