H αγαπημένη Τζένιφερ Άνιστον φαίνεται να έχει μια σωσία η οποία μέχρι τώρα ήταν καλά κρυμμένη. 

Ναι, πολλοί γνωστοί έχουν σωσίες ή doubles όμως κάθε φορά που βλέπουμε έναν από αυτούς μας φαίνεται εξωπραγματικό και υπέροχο ταυτόχρονα.

Η Στέφανι Καρίλο λοιπόν, κομμώτρια από την Καλιφόρνια που πόσταρε την φωτογραφία της δεν περίμενε η φωτογραφία να γίνει viral και να διχάσει τόσο πολύ τον κόσμο.

Οι fans της ηθοποιού φυσικά άφησαν τα σχόλιά τους στην φωτογραφία με μερικούς να πιστεύουν ότι μοιάζει καταπληκτικά μαζί της και άλλους να βλέπουν το αντίθετο.

ΠΗΓΗ: MUST

