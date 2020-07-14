H αγαπημένη Τζένιφερ Άνιστον φαίνεται να έχει μια σωσία η οποία μέχρι τώρα ήταν καλά κρυμμένη.
Ναι, πολλοί γνωστοί έχουν σωσίες ή doubles όμως κάθε φορά που βλέπουμε έναν από αυτούς μας φαίνεται εξωπραγματικό και υπέροχο ταυτόχρονα.
Η Στέφανι Καρίλο λοιπόν, κομμώτρια από την Καλιφόρνια που πόσταρε την φωτογραφία της δεν περίμενε η φωτογραφία να γίνει viral και να διχάσει τόσο πολύ τον κόσμο.
What would you rather wear kick flares or skinnies? 🙋♀️ . . 💯 I’d rather wear kick flares. Less restricting 😆 Both jeans are from @abercrombie and the skinnes are just $39/TTS and may fav pair I own! But, I just got these kick flares and they are 99% cotton which I’ll take any day over the elastic stuff and I love them so much! Can’t wait to wear them in the fall with booties and a duster 🤩 . . . Click the link in my bio or screen shot the pics, then shop them in LTK! http://liketk.it/2S1xp . . http://liketk.it/2S1wX #liketkit @liketoknow.it
Οι fans της ηθοποιού φυσικά άφησαν τα σχόλιά τους στην φωτογραφία με μερικούς να πιστεύουν ότι μοιάζει καταπληκτικά μαζί της και άλλους να βλέπουν το αντίθετο.
FRESH 👩🏻🦰✨ . . Finally had to ask @modestspotcarrillo to camouflage my grays 🥴 And she knocked it out of the park with a “partial balayage using foils with a highlift tint to achieve a subtle soft effect”—in her words 🤩 Sounds so fancy! I love my natural red (the longest layer) and how much it pops with the strawberry blonde she put in 👏 . . I kept my length and she gave it back its bounce and volume by thinning it out. Next time I visit she said she would do a tutorial for how she cuts my shag 🥳 . . Sharing my before and after in stories!
ΠΗΓΗ: MUST
Πηγή: must