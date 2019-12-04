Τα Χριστούγεννα πλησιάζουν και οι περισσότερες πόλεις έχουν ήδη "φορέσει" τα γιορτινά τους.

Οι φωταγωγημένες και στολισμένες πόλεις έχουν αρχίσει να γίνονται το κύριο θέμα των φωτογραφιών στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης. 

Δείτε εδώ πώς είναι στολισμένες οκτώ μεγάλες πόλεις:

Νέα Υόρκη


Παρίσι, Galeries Lafayette 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone! 🎄 by @ryadoug 📍 Paris, France #GlobalTravelers

Λονδίνο, Covent Garden 


Μαδρίτη, Puerta de Alcalá 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Belén luminoso de la Puerta de Alcalá. Iluminación de Navidad en Madrid (2019-2020).

Άμστερνταμ 


Σίδνεϊ, Darling Harbour 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🎅🏽 It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Darling Harbour.

Βουδαπέστη 


Μπέλφαστ 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Christmas market in Belfast 🎄 ➖ Photo by @instaireland ➖

Πηγή: skai.gr