Τα Χριστούγεννα πλησιάζουν και οι περισσότερες πόλεις έχουν ήδη "φορέσει" τα γιορτινά τους.
Οι φωταγωγημένες και στολισμένες πόλεις έχουν αρχίσει να γίνονται το κύριο θέμα των φωτογραφιών στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.
Δείτε εδώ πώς είναι στολισμένες οκτώ μεγάλες πόλεις:
Νέα Υόρκη
Παρίσι, Galeries Lafayette
Λονδίνο, Covent Garden
Μαδρίτη, Puerta de Alcalá
Άμστερνταμ
Σίδνεϊ, Darling Harbour
Βουδαπέστη
Μπέλφαστ
Πηγή: skai.gr