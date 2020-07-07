Ο Kanye West ανακοίνωσε την υποψηφιότητά του για τις επερχόμενες προεδρικές εκλογές των ΗΠΑ και πολλοί είναι αυτοί που μιλάνε ήδη για τον νέο «πλανητάρχη».

y’all please DONT vote for Kanye. he’s said that slavery was a choice & other messed up things. this is just a stunt by him & Trump to try & take away votes from Biden. our main goal right now is to dump trump, so PLEASE vote Biden. voting for Kanye won’t help. #Kanye2020 #Kanye — 𝑵𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒂𝒏𝒂♡| 𝐁𝐋𝐌 (@thatdesigirly) July 6, 2020

Άλλοι πάλι λένε ότι η υποψηφιότητά του πρόκειται να βλάψει τον Donald Trump αφού θα χάσει ψηφοφόρους. Στην αντίπερα όχθη και μέσα στο Twitter γίνεται λόγος για αντιπερισπασμό και ότι ψηφίζοντας τον Kanye υποστηρίζουν τον Trump.

Don’t be fooled by #kanye2020 #kanyewest2020. He is deliberately helping Tr*mp by becoming a third party candidate. He will take Black votes that would have gone for Biden. This is how Gore lost to Bush.



The GOP plays dirty to win at all costs. #Kanye is a #MAGA. — Martha Wilson #WearAMask (@marthaswilson) July 5, 2020

Δημοσιεύουν φωτογραφίες τους μαζί και άλλες που ο Kanye φοράει το καπέλο της καμπάνιας του Trump «Make America Great Again».

Remember a few years ago when #Kanye met Trump at Trump Tower, they came down for a photo op & #KanyeWest seemed shaken & said that he was just going to take a pic?



He had just had a "One day I'll need a favor" meeting.



Today's announcement is that favor.



Don't be distracted. pic.twitter.com/KdXnd4htgN — 🎼🎤🎵Purple Hayes🎵🎤🎼 (@RutherfordRocks) July 5, 2020

Don't forget that #Kanye and Trump are buddies, this feels like a big ploy to split Dem. voters for a Trump victory. pic.twitter.com/gYxm5ge3th — the revolution is now (@korrsee) July 5, 2020

Κάποιοι άλλοι πιστεύουν ότι ψηφίζοντας τον Kanye ουσιαστικά ψηφίζουν την Kim Kardashian για πρόεδρο και ότι θα είναι η 2η Πρώτη Κυρία με πορνό.

So I was just sitting her thinking...A vote for Kanye for president...ya’ll know that’s really voting for Kim for president. Right? #kanye pic.twitter.com/5xMEWlDvtU — sweeteandshade (@modbrod6) July 6, 2020

Υπάρχουν όμως και υποστηρικτές τους που πιστεύουν ότι καλύτερα να εκλεγεί ο Kanye στη θέση του προέδρου αντί δύο άτομα που έχουν κατηγορηθεί για βιασμό.

rapist #1, rapist #2, or Kanye West



the choice is yours, America. — Drive Slow, Homie (@UncleQuincy) July 5, 2020

Πηγή: Must