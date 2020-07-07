Ο Kanye West ανακοίνωσε την υποψηφιότητά του για τις επερχόμενες προεδρικές εκλογές των ΗΠΑ και πολλοί είναι αυτοί που μιλάνε ήδη για τον νέο «πλανητάρχη».

Άλλοι πάλι λένε ότι η υποψηφιότητά του πρόκειται να βλάψει τον Donald Trump αφού θα χάσει ψηφοφόρους. Στην αντίπερα όχθη και μέσα στο Twitter γίνεται λόγος για αντιπερισπασμό και ότι ψηφίζοντας τον Kanye υποστηρίζουν τον Trump.

Δημοσιεύουν φωτογραφίες τους μαζί και άλλες που ο Kanye φοράει το καπέλο της καμπάνιας του Trump «Make America Great Again».

Κάποιοι άλλοι πιστεύουν ότι ψηφίζοντας τον Kanye ουσιαστικά ψηφίζουν την Kim Kardashian για πρόεδρο και ότι θα είναι η 2η Πρώτη Κυρία με πορνό. 

Υπάρχουν όμως και υποστηρικτές τους που πιστεύουν ότι καλύτερα να εκλεγεί ο Kanye στη θέση του προέδρου αντί δύο άτομα που έχουν κατηγορηθεί για βιασμό.

Πηγή: Must