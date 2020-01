The making of my ”Mega Love Machine” A painting where I wrote more then 7,000 times LOVE and each ‘O’ of the LOVE has a different coloured coated button of paint. Very cathartic !#statementart #textart #contemporaryart #emotionalart #emotionalartwork #artiststudio #artiststudiospace #artistatwork

A post shared by Delphine Boel (@delphine_boel) on Mar 19, 2019 at 3:03am PDT