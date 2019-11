Named after the statue that sits at its centre, ‘Leda and the Swan’, the Leda Gallery of Villa Albani Torlonia is the set of #Gucci’s new limited-edition portfolio of images shot by @yorgoslanthimos. The artbook’s title, Ωοτοκία ‘Oviparity’—meaning the production of eggs by an animal—also nods to the Greek myth of Leda and the Swan; in some versions of the story, Leda, having been seduced by Zeus in the form of a swan, lays two eggs from which two of her children are hatched. Discover more through link in bio. @alessandro_michele #AlessandroMichele #GucciCruise20 @idea.ltd

A post shared by Gucci (@gucci) on Nov 19, 2019 at 3:04am PST