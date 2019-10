#UrsFischerLeo: Visit Gagosian, Paris, to see "Leo," an exhibition of new work by Urs Fischer, now on view! Fischer's newest candle sculpture, "Leo (George & Irmelin)" (2019), depicts Leonardo DiCaprio with his parents, George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken. Like all of the artist's candle works, "Leo (George & Irmelin)" will melt slowly over the course of the exhibition, its original composition transmuted into a form dictated by the wayward laws of physics. Learn more via the link in our bio. __________ #UrsFischer #Gagosian #LeonardoDiCaprio @leonardodicaprio Urs Fischer, "Leo (George & Irmelin)" 2019. Artwork © Urs Fischer. Photos: Stefan Altenburger

A post shared by Gagosian (@gagosian) on Oct 16, 2019 at 7:41am PDT