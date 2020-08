Thank you Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 for the lovely reception yesterday. It was great to see communities and businesses starting to get back up and running, following a difficult few months for the tourism industry and the wider economy.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal) on Aug 6, 2020 at 5:18am PDT