Τα Χριστούγεννα είναι η αγαπημένη γιορτή πολλών ανθρώπων σε όλο τον κόσμο. Σίγουρα όμως δεν υπάρχει καλύτερος συνδυασμός από τα Χριστούγεννα με τα κατοικίδια.
Κατοικίδια από όλο τον κόσμο φορούν τα εορταστικά τους και χαρίζουν άφθονο γέλιο τόσο στους ιδιοκτήτες τους όσο και στον υπόλοιπο κόσμο στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης.
Κάποια από αυτά μάλιστα δείχνουν να το απολαμβάνουν ιδιαίτερα, ποζάροντας για φωτογραφία.
Oh boy!! Mom found our Christmas outfit 🙄🙄 but we have to admit we are a pair of cute Santa-Wieners!! 🌲🎅 #santawieners #dogoutfits #christmasdogs #christmasanimals #cutewieners #dachshund #dashchundofinstagram #wienersofinstagram #wienerlove #lowriders #sausagedogs #girlsbestfriend #dachshundmom #yycdogs #caninesofcalgary #calgarydogs #doglife #canadianwiener #dogoftheday #canadiandachshund #calgarydogsofinstagram #woofwoof #barkbark #dogsofcanada #animaladdicts #dogsofinstaworld
Aww! These little guys can be found @boubounya! Don't they just look so handsome for the holidays? Please visit their page for more 😍🐶❤ ************************** 27 days left until 🎄☃🎁 ************************** There’s more, much more to Christmas Than candle-light and cheer; It’s the spirit of sweet friendship That brightens all the year; It’s thoughtfulness and kindness, It’s hope reborn again, For peace, for understanding And for goodwill to men! 💕 #christmasdog #xmasiscoming #christmasdogs #santapaws #dogchristmas #christmasyearround #christmasinnovember #cutestdogs #cutestdogsever #xmasinnovember #cutestpuppy #christmaspets #christmasanimals #bullydog #bullydogs #bullylove #bullysofinstagram #bulldoglife #bulldogvideos #bulldogofig #bulldogsofig #bulldogslife #bulldogsofinsta #holidaydogs #sharpeioftheday #sharpeisofinstagram #sharpeipuppy #sharpeilovers #sharpeilove #sharpeipuppies
Well if @larrythelover_bulldog isn't just the cutest Christmas potato then idk what is!! 😍❤🥔 . . #bulldogsofinstagram #igbulldogs_worldwide #squishyfacecrew #igbulldogs #englishbulldogs #instadog #bullylife #bullyinstagram #dogstagram #englishbulldogsofinstagram #bullyinstafeature #bullylove #bulldoglife #bulldoglove #ilovemydog #dogoftheday #christmasiscoming #xmasdog #christmasdog #dogchristmas #potatodog #christmasanimals #christmaspuppy #christmasinnovember #xmaspup #xmaspuppy
No mum it’s too early for this Christmas stuff already... #grumpyollie 🎅🏼🎄❄️ #christmas #christmashat #christmasanimals #santahat • • •Twitter: OllieAndErmie •Email: OllieAndErmie@gmail.com • • • #ollieandermie #rabbit #bunny #bunnyrabbit #minilop #miniloprabbit #minilopbunny #cute #cuteanimal #cutepets #orangerabbit #bunniesofinstagram #rabbitsofinsta #fluffy #animal #pet
Πηγή: skai.gr