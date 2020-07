The COVID-19 pandemic has made us value, now more than ever, the national treasure that is our parks and the respite they afford our families. Today Secretary Bernhardt and I visited Rocky Mountain National Park 🏔 to celebrate yesterday’s passage of the Great American Outdoors Act! This landmark bill, soon to be signed into law by President Trump, is single largest piece of conversation legislation since the creation of the National Park System by President Theodore Roosevelt. 🌲

A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jul 23, 2020 at 11:32am PDT