Μην υποτιμάς ποτέ την δύναμη των… νεανικών σου ονείρων!
Ahh! The New York Post picked up my story!! And it’s true: I have never been more at home in my power, in my radiance, and in my divine essence. And I have never been happier. If I can sum up what I’ve learned these past 4 years in coming home to myself, it’s this: -> You can trust yourself. I know there are a lot of voices that have a lot of opinions on what you should and should not do, should and should not be, but you are the only one who knows who you came here to be. Trust yourself, listen to yourself, and BE yourself. The world will adjust. -> God goes with you. If you left the church like I did, you didn’t leave God behind. God went with you and will continue to go before you, stay beside you, and close all things behind you. God’s got you, boo. -> Life is beautiful on the other side. It’s scary to step into the unknown. We’ve been taught to fear ourselves, fear our desires, and fear the nudges of our hearts. But I’m telling you - your desires are leading you to a place that is so beautiful and expansive and free, you’ll be SO GLAD you took that leap of faith. Life really does get better. ❤️❤️❤️ Thank you to everyone who has loved and supported me, both on this journey and in the publishing of my story! I am so humbled, honored, and grateful. You truly make the world a beautiful place.☺️❤️ ❤️❤️❤️ You can read the article in my bio! ❤️❤️❤️ (Huge thanks to @makka_rena and @nypost for sharing my story!)
The patriarchy taught me that I don't belong in positions of power. My job was to play & stay small. Churches taught me that women don't belong in the pulpit. My job was to serve behind the scenes. Religion taught me to settle for crumbs & to not ask for more. My job was to sacrifice myself & put myself last. And after 33 years of trying to live by their rules, I literally collapsed & ended up in the ER twice in May of 2017. When you try to convince a star to not shine, you give it a death sentence. That’s when I knew something had to change. That's when I was divinely assigned the task to figure out my worth once and for all, give myself permission to do what I love and express myself fully, and to not stop until I was free, unleashed and unstoppable in every way. (And you know I did my homework 😎) I learned to stop giving my power away and gave myself my own damn leadership position. I learned that I was definitely not born to be behind the scenes and allowed myself to shine as the star I was born to be instead. I learned sacrificing myself was the exact opposite of what I was born to do and by prioritizing myself I was able to help more people and make a bigger difference. And here I am! Living in the state of my dreams, doing the work of my soul, serving badass clients, making money being me, and being interviewed and published across the globe! AND THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING. - I am living proof it is not too late. - I am living proof that you have ALL THE POWER WITHIN YOU to create the reality of your dreams. - I am living proof that your job is to figure out who you were born to be and to unleash that badass bitch in all her glory! You are here to live your purpose, unleash your passion, follow the dreams of your heart and to 👏🏾have👏🏾it👏🏾all👏🏾. Everything you want you can have, I promise. And if you're ready to take your life to the next level and become the star YOU were born to be, I got you. I am here to support you, guide you, and empower you to live a wildly free and beautifully abundant life. Click the link in my bio to work with me 1:1 or to join my mastermind! It’s time to rise and shine! 📸: @heresjohnny.photo
Αυτό θα μπορούσε να είναι το μότο της 36χρονης Νικόλ Μίτσελ που αποφάσισε να κάνει μια πραγματική «στροφή 180 μοιρών» και από πάστορας, να γίνει στριπτιζέζ αφού, όπως τονίζει, αυτό ονειρευόταν από νεαρή.
“I’m doing the best I can.” These words came tumbling out of my heart tonight as I stroked my 4yo’s face, with a tear managing to escape and slide down my cheek. I was snuggling him at bedtime tonight when he climbed on top of me and decided that that was the perfect spot to fall asleep. With his big toddler body sprawled on top of me and my arms caressing his face and arms, I started thinking about how he came as a surprise baby. He wasn’t planned AT ALL... but he or God or both of them decided he was meant to be here. So along he came, whether or not I wanted him to.😅😂😊 Fast forward to tonight with him sleeping on my chest, and my heart so badly wanted him to know I’m doing the best I can. Parenting is hard. Parenting in the midst of a divorce is even harder. Parenting in the midst of a divorce while in a global pandemic... is unprecedented. This isn’t to garner pity in any way, but rather to share a glimpse into my human experience.❤️ I get tired. And I feel mom guilt. And there’s always this feeling that I’m not spending enough quality time with each of my kiddos. (because 24/7 during a pandemic isn’t enough?🤦🏽♀️😅). So tonight, with my 4yo’s sleeping body on top of me, my heart yearned for him to know that I’m doing the best I can. I make mistakes. I yearn to do better. But this is the best I can do. And somehow I feel like this is a message for all of us. Because really, we’re all doing the best we can. We all wish we could better but what we’re doing is enough. It really is. So from one mama’s heart to all others, may you know you are enough, you’re doing enough, and it is all enough. Everything is going to be okay. Xoxo, The mom stuck under her 4yo’s sleeping body❤️❤️❤️ (Photo of my 4yo snuggling me at the beach yesterday and a video of him turning around to tell me he loves me ❤️😭❤️. Everything really is going to be okay.)
Όπως αναφέρει η NYP, η Νικόλ Μίτσελ, από μικρή λάτρευε να δίνει παραστάσεις μπροστά σε κόσμο.
«Από νεαρή ηλικία, φανταζόμουν ότι είμαι στριπτιζέζ. Αλλά θεωρούσα πως όλο αυτό είναι εντελώς αμαρτωλό και κακό», τονίζει η Μίτσελ που ξεκαθαρίζει στους θαυμαστές της πως από τότε που άφησε το θρησκευτικό αξίωμα της είναι ευτυχής.
Η Νικόλ είναι μητέρα τριών παιδιών, αρχικά αποφάσισε να γίνει πάστορας και θεωρήθηκε επαναστάτρια στα μάτια της οικογένειάς της.
«Πάντα μου έλεγαν πως η γυναίκα είναι για την κουζίνα και τα παιδιά αλλά εγώ δεν το πίστευα. Έτσι, παρά τα όσα μου έλεγαν, αποφάσισα να γίνω πάστορας» ανέφερε περιγράφοντας πως το 2011 μαζί με τον πρώην πρώην σύζυγός της πήγαν στην Εκκλησία Γούνλαντ Χιλς.
«Ένας από τους ποιμένες μου είπε: "Νικόλ, θα θέλαμε να είστε ένας από τους ποιμένες μας". Θα ήμουν στη σκηνή μπροστά σε χιλιάδες ανθρώπους, αυτό ήταν που ονειρευόμουν χρόνια», περιέγραψε.
Το 2016 όμως όλα αλλάζουν όταν η Νικόλ αρχίζει να αμφισβητεί τη σεξουαλικότητά της, αντιλαμβανόμενη ότι είναι bisexual.
«Ήξερα πως αν το αποκαλύψω, η εκκλησία δεν θα το δεχόταν», τόνισε.
Mη θέλοντας ωστόσο να κρατά κρυφή τη σεξουαλικότητά της , στις 4 Ιουλίου 2017 η Νικόλ άφησε την εκκλησία για πάντα.
Έκτοτε κάνει γυμνές φωτογραφίσεις, εντρυφεί στις τεχνικές του αισθησιακού χορού και υπογραμμίζει πως η σεξουαλικότητα της είναι ιερή.
Look who it is, bitches!!! (Swipe) If you would have told me 2 years ago that I would be featured on a multimillionaire's website, it would have blown my own mind! (and this photo and post is from a year ago! Life’s only gotten more magical since then!) PLUS being asked to be on Jimmy Kimmel twice, being interviewed and published around the world, being pitched to have my own reality tv show, getting paid to travel and model, and meeting the most amazing souls... THIS IS MY LIFE! And let me be completely honest - it’s not exactly shocking. I CREATED this life. I found my power, got clear on what I wanted, and went about manifesting it. The same thing is true for you! You KNOW what you’re capable of. You know WHY you were put here. You know your DREAMS get to come true. You KNOW you will motherfucking make it. Because you know your heart is telling you the truth! When my heart said I was capable of massive wealth, fame, and success, I believed her. I listened to her. I embodied that truth. And look where we are today. And as my quote says in the picture to the right, THIS IS JUST THE BEGINNING. I haven't even BEGUN to tap into my success. I haven't even BEGUN to make the kind of money I know I'm capable of. I am only getting started and it's only going to get explosively better from here on out. This is just the starting point. 🔥😏🔥 This is available to you as well. If you are ready to take your life to the next level, if you're ready to create success from the inside out, if you're ready to build a life that honors who you were born to be, then I am your person. It's time for you to rise. It's time for you to thrive. It's time for the world to know you by name. Let's get you where you're meant to be. DM me or hit that life coaching link in my bio! 📸: @allthingsboudoir
