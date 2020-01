“To me, Versace represents empowerment. It’s a dream to collaborate with my friend @donatella_versace again on this gorgeous campaign and to create something new and fresh out of a piece of iconic fashion history” - @jlo. Find the new #VersaceSS20 advertising campaign at the link in bio. _ Photo by @mertalas and @macpiggott / @artpartner Chief Creative Officer @donatella_versace Creative Director @ferdinandoverderi Styled by @kjeldgaard1

