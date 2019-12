I’ll be sharing images from the performance I directed x @desigual at art basel soon but in the meantime: we made it 🖤 I have been dreaming of this for years, now I can cry and sleep for a month I love you all and I can’t thank my team enough 🖤

A post shared by Carlota Guerrero (@carlota_guerrero) on Dec 7, 2019 at 2:53am PST