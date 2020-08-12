H γνωστή ηθοποιός Alyssa Milano μέσα από μια δημοσίευσή της στο Instagram μίλησε για την μάχη της με τον κορωνοϊό.
Η Alyssa Milano χαρακτηρίζεται ως ένας «παρατεταμένος φορέας» αφού πάσχει από τα συμπτώματα για μεγάλη χρονική περίοδο. Η ηθοποιός άρχισε να έχει συμπτώματα από τον Μάρτιο έτσι έκανε δύο φορές τεστ τα οποία βγήκαν αρνητικά. Τα ίδια αποτελέσματα είχε και το τεστ αντισωμάτων. Μάλιστα ανέβασε μια φωτογραφία της στην οποία βρίσκεται διασολυνομένη στο νοσκοκομείο και γράφει ότι «Αρρώστησα βαριά από τον κορωνοϊό τον Απρίλιο. Έχω ακόμα πολλά συμπτώματα. Είμαι αυτό που αποκαλούν παρατεταμένος μεταφορέας.. Πονούσα παντού. Απώλεια μυρωδιάς. Ένιωθα σαν ένας ελέφαντας να καθόταν στο στήθος μου. Δεν μπορούσα να αναπνεύσω. Δεν μπορούσα να κρατήσω φαγητό μέσα μου. Έχασα 9 κιλά σε 2 εβδομάδες. Χαμηλός πυρετός. Και οι πονοκέφαλοι ήταν τρομεροί.»
This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying. I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️
I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms. I am what they call a “long hauler”. Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t.— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020
This virus sucks. Please take it seriously. pic.twitter.com/JcMkVSNn4y
Σε ποιο πρόσφατη δημοσίευσή της η ηθοποιός ανέβασε ένα βίντεο στο οποίο δείχνει πώς ο ιός την κάνει να χάνει τα μαλλιά της. Στο βίντεο φαίνεται να χτενίζει τα μαλλιά της και να πέφτουν πάρα πολλές τρίχες μετά από κάθε βούρτσισμα. Στην περιγραφή του βίντεο έγραψε «Σκέφτηκα να σας δείξω τι κάνει ο κορωνοϊός στα μαλλιά σας. Σας παρακαλώ, να τον πάρετε τα σοβαρά»
Πηγή: Must