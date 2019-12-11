Οι παππούδες για πολλούς ανθρώπους είναι οι καλύτεροι και συνήθως υπάρχει μια ιδιαίτερη σχέση μαζί τους. 

Μια τέτοια ιδιαίτερη σχέση έχει γίνει viral και εκατομμύρια άνθρωποι παρακολουθούν διασκεδαστικές στιγμές γιαγιάς και εγγονού και συγκεκριμένα την 93χρονη γιαγιά Pauline Kana και τον εγγονό της Ross Smith. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy St. Patrick’s Day 🍀🍻 Who’s getting Lucky?😉

O 27χρονος Ross Smith από το Οχάιο και η 93χρονη γιαγιά του Pauline Kana κάνουν αστεία βιντεάκια μαζί και ντύνονται συνδυαστικά με κωμικό τρόπο. 

Το διασκεδαστικό αυτό δίδυμο έχει τώρα 2.7 εκατομμύρια οπαδούς Instagram και 892.000 συνδρομητές YouTube.

Απολαύστε παρακάτω κάποια απολαυστικά στιγμιότυπα τους: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Grandma Messes With Bodybuilders 😂 #2

Grandma Pranks College Students (Part: 1) What college should we prank next ? 👩🏼‍🎓🍺

HAPPY EASTER 🐣🐇🥚

We won Social Media Entertainers Of The Year! I’m so proud of you granny ❤️🏆 I cant believe how much our lives have changed the last 5 years. I never would have imagined that my 92 year old grandma, who grew up very poor and worked at a bomb factory in WW2- would have become an internet sensation, & someone who has spread smiles all around the world! I also want to say thank you so much to our incredible fans. You have supported us since day one, through the good and that bad videos. We love all of you, and couldn’t have done any of this without you. And thanks to @socialawards for putting on this beautiful show and bringing us to Prague for it 🙌🏻 (Slide screen to watch the video)

