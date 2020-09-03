Μια μελαχρινή καλλονή με εκπληκτικό ταλέντο στο πιάνο έχει κάνει το instagram να παραμιλάει.
🔉 - Bohemian Rhapsody 🎹🎶 by Queen. When I first heard Queen’s songs and Freddie Mercury’s voice as a child my world was turned upside down. This band has had a huge impact on me as a musician. @officialqueenmusic @brianmayforreal thanks for the lifetime of inspiration. 🙌🏼🎤🎸 #piano #pianist #songoftheday #rockmusic #guitar #instamusic
Η Ρωσιδοαμερικανή Lola Astanova είναι το πρόσωπο είναι το νέο πρόσωπο για το οποίο όλοι μιλούν.
Αναλογίες μοντέλου και εντυπωσιακές μουσικές δεξιότητες, η Lola έχει καταφέρει να γίνει viral αυξάνοντας τους ακολούθους της στο inastagram σχεδόν σε 1 εκατομμύριο.
This #ThrowbackThursday goes to one of my most shared Instagram videos ever. The blindfolded ‘La Campanella’ 🎹 Just thought it would make you guys smile and feel a little better amidst all the virus craziness happening in the world. We are going to be alright.👊🏼🦠 • • • #pianist #piano #talent #blindfold #songs #keyboard
Η αγάπη της για τα ψηλά τακούνια και τις εντυπωσιακές κοντές φούστες είναι αυτό που την έκαναν ευρύτερα γνωστή και της έφεραν συνεργασίες με μεγάλα ονόματα της μόδας όπως το Vogue Italia.
Are you catching the World Cup fever yet? 🏆🤤⚽️ Well, I definitely am and my piano 🎹 version of We Are The Champions - is LIVE on YouTube❣️(link in bio) I really love how this arrangement came together in one breath and basically in one day. Check it out, tag a friend and let me know what you think!!!! Oleeeeeee 🤘🏼🎶 #fifaworldcup #piano #pianist #songoftheday #freddiemercury #rockstar
Πηγή: skai.gr