Μια μελαχρινή καλλονή με εκπληκτικό ταλέντο στο πιάνο έχει κάνει το instagram να παραμιλάει.

Η Ρωσιδοαμερικανή Lola Astanova είναι το πρόσωπο είναι το νέο πρόσωπο για το οποίο όλοι μιλούν.

Αναλογίες μοντέλου και εντυπωσιακές μουσικές δεξιότητες, η Lola έχει καταφέρει να γίνει viral αυξάνοντας τους ακολούθους της στο inastagram σχεδόν σε 1 εκατομμύριο.

Η αγάπη της για τα ψηλά τακούνια και τις εντυπωσιακές κοντές φούστες είναι αυτό που την έκαναν ευρύτερα γνωστή και της έφεραν συνεργασίες με μεγάλα ονόματα της μόδας όπως το Vogue Italia. 

 

  
 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Πηγή: skai.gr