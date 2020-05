Full Product List: FACE: Dream Radiant Liquid foundation, Instant Age Rewind concealer, Fit Me loose powder, City Bronzer, Cheek heat blush in ‘Coral Ember’ and ‘Nude Burn’, Master Strobing Stick, Master Chrome highlighter in ‘Rose Gold. EYES: Brow Ultra slim in ‘Blonde’, Brow Fast Sculpt, Falsies Lash Lift mascara, Nudes of New York palette LIPS: Color Sensational liner, Super Stay Ink crayon in ‘Trust your Gut’, Shine Compulsion in ‘Baddest Beige’

