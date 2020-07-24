BOOK REVIEW: Too Much and Never Enough by Mary Trump. Rating: 4/5 ⭐️s I’m not one who typically reads books about Trump, because I feel as though I know all that I need to know and then some about our current “president”. But, I really wanted to see this familial account of him, considering the fact that this look might be more intimate than that of a burned businessman or politician. I really enjoyed hearing Mary tell her story. I think hearing about their family, one can conclude Donald's narcissism was clearly a product of his upbringing, not necessarily his fault, but of course he is well into his 70s by now and has refused to mature. It honestly makes me sad, that people born with such incredible privilege become robots of people, rather than philanthropists and do-gooders. I grew up in an affluent community plagued with this type of privilege, and it's a shame that ignorance is a personality trait embedded in these kids, who become adults who then refuse to open their eyes. The book helped me to understand the ways in which the family is to blame, just as much as Trump himself. I think this is an important read for supporters and nonsupporters alike, as it offers a candid view of the man we call President. Thank you to @librofm and @semicolonchi for my audio copy! ❤️ #toomuchandneverenough #marytrump #notmypresident #librofm #audiobooks #librofmlisteningsquad #sudiomoments #sudio #sudiotolv #simonandschuster #bookstagram #bookstagrammer #biblio #bibliophile #bookish #booklover #bookblogger #bookreview #compulsivereadersblog

