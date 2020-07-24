Καταρχάς, θέλουμε να φέρετε στο μυαλό σας την εικόνα του Donald Trump και να σκεφτείτε αν τον είδατε ποτέ να γελάει. Αν το κάνατε αυτό, τότε θα έχετε διαπιστώσει πως μάλλον δεν τον είδατε ποτέ! Και ενώ περιμένουμε τουλάχιστον οι συγγενείς του να τον έχουν δει σε πιο χαρούμενο mood, η ανιψιά του, Mary Trump, αποκαλύπτει πως ούτε και αυτοί τον έχουν δει να χαμογελά.
Η Mary, 55 ετών, είναι η κόρη του Fred Trump Jr, του μεγαλύτερου αδελφού του προέδρου, ο οποίος πέθανε το 1981 σε ηλικία 42 ετών και στο νέο της βιβλίο με τίτλο "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" που κυκλοφόρησε μετά από αρκετές δυσκολίες στις 14 Ιουλίου, αποκαλύπτει άγνωστες πτυχές του Trump και της οικογένειάς της.
Στις σελίδες του βιβλίου της, η ψυχολόγος λέει πως ούτε ο πατέρας του Trump, Fred Trump, γελούσε και η ίδια τον θεωρεί σε μεγάλο βαθμό υπεύθυνο για τη μοχθηρή συμπεριφορά του θείου της. Με πιο απλά λόγια, υποστηρίζει πως η στάση του Trump οφείλεται στο πρότυπο του πατέρα του.
"Είναι ένας ενήλικος άνθρωπος που γνωρίζει τη διαφορά μεταξύ του σωστού και του λάθους, παρόλο που δεν πιστεύει ότι ισχύουν οι κανόνες για αυτόν", λέει. "Ξέρει τι κάνει και ένας από τους λόγους που είμαστε σε αυτήν τη θέση είναι γιατί ποτέ δεν θεωρήθηκε υπεύθυνος για τίποτα. Έτσι, οι παραβάσεις του γίνονται πιο τρομερές με την πάροδο του χρόνου και πρέπει να λογοδοτεί ", εξηγεί μεταξύ άλλων.
