Sedona AZ is hot as Hades! Thank you for the beautiful hikes, the river swimming and the boarder line heat stroke. Our pod is grateful for the beauty this country has to offer. ***@daxshepard had to work on (the very safe set of) #topgearamerica so our pod decided to follow him for a fun family road trip. We were extra cautious the whole time and only took our masks off when we were secluded. #staysafeamerica🇺🇸

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jul 17, 2020 at 5:21pm PDT