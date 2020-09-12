Η Kέιτ Μίντλετον με κάθε της εμφάνιση μας εντυπωσιάζει και τα ρούχα που επιλέγει γίνονται sold out. Η Δούκισσα συχνά φοράει κομμάτια από high street brands τα οποία εμπνέουν πολλές γυναίκες και οι τιμές τους είναι πιο προσιτές.
Game. Set. Match. 🎾 • To mark what would have been the start of finals weekend of the famous @Wimbledon Championships, The Duchess of Cambridge (Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club) was joined by surprise guest Sir Andy Murray, as she spoke to young tennis players from Bond Primary School in South London. The former Wimbledon Champion shared his experiences of playing tennis growing up, some vital tips to better their game, and how he’s managed training over the last few months. Visit our link in bio to see what @AndyMurray had to say to the young athletes!
Αυτή την φορά φαίνεται να επηρέασε και την γνωστή ηθοποιό Τζένιφερ που έκανε μια εμφάνιση με τον σύζυγό της φορώντας το ίδιο φόρεμα αλλά με μια πιο sexy διάθεση.
Πρόσφατα η Κέιτ σε διαδικτυακή εμφάνισή της, σε βιντεοκλήση στο Ζοom για το Wimbledon φόρεε ένα πράσινο μίντι, βίντατζ τύπου φόρεμα το οποίο είχε tennis print και ταίριαζε καταπληκτικά με το θέμα της συζήτησής τους.
Το φόρεμα είναι μια δημιουργία του brand HVN και κοστίζει 725 ευρώ.
Πηγή: must