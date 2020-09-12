Η Kέιτ Μίντλετον με κάθε της εμφάνιση μας εντυπωσιάζει και τα ρούχα που επιλέγει γίνονται sold out. Η Δούκισσα συχνά φοράει κομμάτια από high street brands τα οποία εμπνέουν πολλές γυναίκες και οι τιμές τους είναι πιο προσιτές.

Αυτή την φορά φαίνεται να επηρέασε και την γνωστή ηθοποιό Τζένιφερ που έκανε μια εμφάνιση με τον σύζυγό της φορώντας το ίδιο φόρεμα αλλά με μια πιο sexy διάθεση.

Πρόσφατα η Κέιτ σε διαδικτυακή εμφάνισή της, σε βιντεοκλήση στο Ζοom για το Wimbledon φόρεε ένα πράσινο μίντι, βίντατζ τύπου φόρεμα το οποίο είχε tennis print και ταίριαζε καταπληκτικά με το θέμα της συζήτησής τους.

Το φόρεμα είναι μια δημιουργία του brand HVN και κοστίζει 725 ευρώ.

Πηγή: must

ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ
Γαλλικό φίλι: Ποιές είναι οι καλλονές που «άναψαν φωτιές» στο Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας
Διεθνή Γαλλικό φίλι: Ποιές είναι οι καλλονές που «άναψαν φωτιές» στο Φεστιβάλ Βενετίας