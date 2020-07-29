Οι πλατφόρμες streaming είχαν την τιμητική τους για ακόμα μια φορά αφού με την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων των βραβείων Emmy είναι ξεκάθαρο πως το Netflix ξεχωρίζει.
Η πλατφόρμα streaming βρίσκεται ανάμεσα στους υποψήφιους με σειρές όπως το ''Ozark'', το ''The Crown'', το ''Unorthodox'', το ''Dead to Me'' αλλά και διαγωνισμούς ζαχαροπλαστικής όπως το ''Nailed It''. To HBO είδε την σειρά ''Watchmen'' να κερδίζει υποψηφιότητες, το Amazon Prime με το ''Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'' και το DisneyPlus με το ''The Mandalorian''.
Όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο, υπήρχαν διάφορες αντιδράσεις.
Δείτε τις μεγάλες κατηγορίες:
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Killing Eve (BBC America)
The Mandalorian (DisneyPlus)
Ozark (Netflix)
Stranger Things (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Schitt’s Creek (CBC, Netflix)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Steve Carell, The Morning Show (Apple TVPlus)
Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)
Billy Porter, Pose (Netflix)
Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Actress
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TVPlus)
Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC, Netflix)
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TVPlus)
Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)
Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (HBO)
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)
Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (DisneyPlus)
Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TVPlus)
James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)
Jason Batemen, The Outsider (HBO)
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)
Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)
Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)
Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (CBC, Netflix)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (CBC, Netflix)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (CBC, Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)
Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (CBC, Netflix)
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime)
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen (HBO)
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)
Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX)
Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)
Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made (Netflix)
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX)
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX)
Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)
Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)
Outstanding Television Movie
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
Η Reese Witherspoon πρωταγωνιστεί σε τρείς σειρές που βρίσκονται υποψήφιες για Emmy, η ίδια όμως είναι απούσα. Το ''The Morning Show'', το ''Big Little Lies'' και το ''Little Fires Everywhere'' είναι με τον ένα ή τον άλλο τρόπο εκεί, η Reese απουσίαζει. Αντί αυτής, η Jennifer Aniston είναι για το ''The Morning Show'', η Kerry Washington για το ''Little Fires Everywhere'' και η Laura Dern και η Meryl Streep για το ''Big Little Lies''. Το αξιοσημείωτο εδώ είναι πως η Witherspoon, κυρίως για το ''Little Fires Everywhere'' είχε αποσπάσει πολύ καλύτερες κριτικές από την Washington.
Ανάμεσα στις εκπλήξεις βρίσκεται και ο Brad Pitt. Το πέρασμα του από το ''Saturday Night Live'' τον περασμένο Απρίλιο ήταν σύντομο, αλλά μάλλον αρκετά καλό για να του εξασφαλίσει μια υποψηφιότητα. Ο Pitt είχε υποδυθεί τον Anthony Fauci και, ομολογουμένω,ς όλα τα σχόλια ήταν θετικά. Ωστόσο τέτοιες υποψηφιότητες αφορούν, συνήθως, ηθοποιούς με μεγαλύτερους ρόλους στη συγκεκριμένη εκπομπή.
Έκπληξη αποτελεί επίσης και η αναγνώριση του ''Τhe Mandalorian'' στην κατηγορία ''Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά''. Από την πρεμιέρα της στο DisneyPlus, η σειρά ήταν ξεκάθαρο πως θα βρίσκεται στα Emmys για τα ειδικά εφέ, το μακιγιάζ κτλ αλλά μάλλον κανένας δεν περίμενε πως θα την δούμε μαζί με το ''The Crown'' και το ''Ozark'' στις καλύτερες δραματικές σειρές.
Για πρώτη φορά η Zendaya διεκδικεί ένα Emmy, για το ρόλο της Rue στη σειρά ''Euphoria'' του ΗΒΟ. Φυσικά η αναγνώριση της από την επιτροπή των Emmys ήταν αναμενόμενη αφού η ερμηνεία της κέρδισε τις καλύτερες κριτικές. Ωστόσο, το έργο της φαίνεται αρκετά δύσκολο, αφού βρίσκεται ανάμεσα σε μεγάλα ονόματα (Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh).
Δείτε τις υπόλοιπες κατηγορίες.
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)
Corey Hawkins, Survive
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Anna Kendrick, Dummy
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped
Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Between the Scenes - The Daily Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth
Bob’s Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
A Very Brady Renovation
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Cheer
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ck This Up
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
We’re Here
Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program
Cheer, “Daytona”
LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block”
Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really”
RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”
Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born at Night, But Not Last Night”
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About the Coronavirus”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Eddie Murphy”
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special
A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born at Night, But Not Last Night”
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answer’s Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Eddie Murphy”
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe”
H απονομή θα πραγματοποιηθεί ψηφιακά, στις 21 Σεπτεμβρίου.
Πηγή: Must