Οι πλατφόρμες streaming είχαν την τιμητική τους για ακόμα μια φορά αφού με την ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων των βραβείων Emmy είναι ξεκάθαρο πως το Netflix ξεχωρίζει.

Η πλατφόρμα streaming βρίσκεται ανάμεσα στους υποψήφιους με σειρές όπως το ''Ozark'', το ''The Crown'', το ''Unorthodox'', το ''Dead to Me'' αλλά και διαγωνισμούς ζαχαροπλαστικής όπως το ''Nailed It''. To HBO είδε την σειρά ''Watchmen'' να κερδίζει υποψηφιότητες, το Amazon Prime με το ''Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'' και το DisneyPlus με το ''The Mandalorian''.

Όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο, υπήρχαν διάφορες αντιδράσεις.

Δείτε τις μεγάλες κατηγορίες:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (DisneyPlus)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Schitt’s Creek (CBC, Netflix)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Steve Carell, The Morning Show (Apple TVPlus)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Billy Porter, Pose (Netflix)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TVPlus)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC, Netflix)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TVPlus)

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession (HBO)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian (DisneyPlus)

Martin Short, The Morning Show (Apple TVPlus)

James Cromwell, Succession (HBO)

Jason Batemen, The Outsider (HBO)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Cherry Jones, Succession (HBO)

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (CBC, Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (CBC, Netflix)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (CBC, Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place (NBC)

Yvonne Orji, Insecure (HBO)

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (CBC, Netflix)

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard, Modern Family (ABC)

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Dev Patel, Modern Love (Amazon Prime)

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place (NBC)

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Bette Midler, The Politician (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen (HBO)

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)

Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX)

Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made (Netflix)

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)

Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX)

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son (Netflix)

Bad Education (HBO)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)

Η Reese Witherspoon πρωταγωνιστεί σε τρείς σειρές που βρίσκονται υποψήφιες για Emmy, η ίδια όμως είναι απούσα. Το ''The Morning Show'', το ''Big Little Lies'' και το ''Little Fires Everywhere'' είναι με τον ένα ή τον άλλο τρόπο εκεί, η Reese απουσίαζει. Αντί αυτής, η Jennifer Aniston είναι για το ''The Morning Show'', η Kerry Washington για το ''Little Fires Everywhere'' και η Laura Dern και η Meryl Streep για το ''Big Little Lies''. Το αξιοσημείωτο εδώ είναι πως η Witherspoon, κυρίως για το ''Little Fires Everywhere'' είχε αποσπάσει πολύ καλύτερες κριτικές από την Washington.

Ανάμεσα στις εκπλήξεις βρίσκεται και ο Brad Pitt. Το πέρασμα του από το ''Saturday Night Live'' τον περασμένο Απρίλιο ήταν σύντομο, αλλά μάλλον αρκετά καλό για να του εξασφαλίσει μια υποψηφιότητα. Ο Pitt είχε υποδυθεί τον Anthony Fauci και, ομολογουμένω,ς όλα τα σχόλια ήταν θετικά. Ωστόσο τέτοιες υποψηφιότητες αφορούν, συνήθως, ηθοποιούς με μεγαλύτερους ρόλους στη συγκεκριμένη εκπομπή.

Έκπληξη αποτελεί επίσης και η αναγνώριση του ''Τhe Mandalorian'' στην κατηγορία ''Καλύτερη Δραματική Σειρά''. Από την πρεμιέρα της στο DisneyPlus, η σειρά ήταν ξεκάθαρο πως θα βρίσκεται στα Emmys για τα ειδικά εφέ, το μακιγιάζ κτλ αλλά μάλλον κανένας δεν περίμενε πως θα την δούμε μαζί με το ''The Crown'' και το ''Ozark'' στις καλύτερες δραματικές σειρές.

Για πρώτη φορά η Zendaya διεκδικεί ένα Emmy, για το ρόλο της Rue στη σειρά ''Euphoria'' του ΗΒΟ. Φυσικά η αναγνώριση της από την επιτροπή των Emmys ήταν αναμενόμενη αφού η ερμηνεία της κέρδισε τις καλύτερες κριτικές. Ωστόσο, το έργο της φαίνεται αρκετά δύσκολο, αφού βρίσκεται ανάμεσα σε μεγάλα ονόματα (Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh).

Δείτε τις υπόλοιπες κατηγορίες.

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn

Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn

Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game

Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)

Corey Hawkins, Survive

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anna Kendrick, Dummy

Kaitlin Olson, Flipped

Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn

Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries

National Geographic Presents Cosmos: Creating Possible Worlds

Pose: Identity, Family, Community

RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee

Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues

The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, Shark Tank

Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

A Very Brady Renovation

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Cheer

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ck This Up

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

We’re Here

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Cheer, “Daytona”

LEGO Masters, “Mega City Block”

Queer Eye, “Disabled But Not Really”

RuPaul’s Drag Race, “I’m That Bitch”

Top Chef, “The Jonathan Gold Standard”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times

The Oscars

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born at Night, But Not Last Night”

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About the Coronavirus”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Eddie Murphy”

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born at Night, But Not Last Night”

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answer’s Trevor’s Questions About Coronavirus”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Eddie Murphy”

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe”

H απονομή θα πραγματοποιηθεί ψηφιακά, στις 21 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Πηγή: Must