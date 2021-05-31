Ζούμε εδώ και αρκετά χρόνια στην εποχή του streaming με το Spotify να παραμένει ο κυρίαρχος στις προτιμήσεις των ακροατών (και το Apple Music από κοντά), με τις ακροάσεις να υπολογίζονται κανονικά πλέον ως πωλήσεις δίσκων και να παίζουν σημαντικό ρόλο στη διαμόρφωση των charts.
Στη rock μουσική και το metal, οι πωλήσεις φυσικών προϊόντων παραμένουν σε υψηλά επίπεδα σε σχέση με άλλα είδη, όμως και εδώ τα stream των μεγάλων συγκροτημάτων μετριούνται πλέον σε εκατοντάδες εκατομμύρια. Η λίστα που ακολουθεί περιλαμβάνει τα 150 άλμπουμ από το χώρο του Rock και του Metal με τα περισσότερα στο spotify, με τους δίσκους που αποτελούν την πρώτη δεκάδα να ξεπερνούν ή να είναι κοντά στα δύο δισεκατομμύρια.
Οι Queen είναι η μπάντα με τα περισσότερα άλμπουμ στη λίστα (8) και ακολουθούν οι Linkin Park (5) που έχουν και το νούμερο ένα άλμπουμ. Πάνω από δύο άλμπουμ έχουν και οι Red Hot Chili Peppers, οι Metallica, οι AC/DC, οι Guns N’ Roses, οι System of a Down και οι Avenged Sevenfold, ενώ οι οπαδοί των Iron Maiden μάλλον δεν ακούνε spotify αφού ούτε ένα από τα άλμπουμ της μπάντας δεν βρίσκεται στη λίστα. H απουσία των Tool από τη λίστα οφείλεται στο γεγονός ότι η μπάντα έκανε διαθέσιμη την δισκογραφία της στις ψηφιακές πλατφόρμες μόλις το 2019.
- Linkin Park, Hybrid Theory (2000) 2.67 billion streams
- Nirvana, Nevermind (1991) 2.62 billion streams
- Guns N’ Roses, Appetite for Destruction (1987) 2.4B
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Californication (1999) 2.2B
- Queen, A Night at the Opera (1975) 2.1B
- Linkin Park, Meteora (2003) 2.08B
- Metallica, Metallica (1991) 2.04B
- Panic! At The Disco, Pray for the Wicked (2018) 1.9B
- AC/DC, Back in Black (1980) 1.88B
- Panic! At The Disco, Death of a Bachelor (2016) 1.81B
- System Of A Down, Toxicity (2001) 1.76B
- My Chemical Romance, The Black Parade (2006) 1.75B
- Fall Out Boy, American Beauty/American Psycho (2015) 1.71B
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stadium Arcadium (2006) 1.71B
- Pink Floyd, The Wall (1979) 1.69B
- Bon Jovi, Slippery When Wet (1986) 1.61B
- Queen, The Game (1980) 1.52B
- Green Day, American Idiot (2004) 1.48B
- Queen, Jazz (1978) 1.43B
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, By the Way (2002) 1.37B
- Blink-182, Enema of the State (1999) 1.34B
- Journey, Escape (1981) 1.29B
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Blood Sugar Sex Magik (1991) 1.29B
- Linkin Park, Minutes to Midnight (2007) 1.25B
- Queen, News of the World (1977) 1.25B
- Fall Out Boy, Save Rock and Roll (2013) 1.23B
- Green Day, Dookie (1994) 1.21B
- Pink Floyd, The Dark Side of the Moon (1973) 1.19B
- Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin IV (1971) 1.18B
- Pearl Jam, Ten (1991) 1.18B
- Evanescence, Fallen (2003) 1.18B
- Skillet, Vital Signs (2013) 1.16B
- Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts (2020) 1.15B
- Panic! At The Disco, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out (2005) 1.15B
- Portugal. The Man, Woodstock (2017) 1.15B
- Three Days Grace, One-X (2006) 1.12B
- Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets To My Downfall (2020) 1.08B
- Bring Me The Horizon, That’s The Spirit (2015) 1.08B
- Paramore, Paramore (2013) 1.03B
- Guns N’ Roses, Use Your Illusion II (1991) 1.02B
- Queen, The Works (1984) 1.02B
- Panic! At The Disco, Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! (2013) 1.02B
- Linkin Park, One More Light (2017) 1.01B
- Guns N’ Roses, Use Your Illusion I (1991) 1B
- Fall Out Boy, From Under the Cork Tree (2005) 993M
- The Goo Goo Dolls, Dizzy Up The Girl (1998) 984M
- Queen, Hot Space (1982) 982M
- Disturbed, Immortalized (2015) 970M
- Black Sabbath, Paranoid (1970) 964M
- AC/DC, Highway to Hell (1979) 963M
- The Offspring, Americana (1998) 956M
- Slipknot, Vol 3.: The Subliminal Verses (2004) 899M
- Rage Against The Machine, Rage Against The Machine (1992) 891M
- Audioslave, Audioslave (2002) 886M
- Nirvana, In Utero (1993) 883M
- Skillet, Awake (2009) 914M
- Paramore, Riot! (2007) 883M
- System Of A Down, Mezmerize (2005) 880M
- AC/DC, The Razor’s Edge (1990) 872M
- Foo Fighters, The Colour and the Shape (1997) 866M
- Paramore, Brand New Eyes (2009) 865M
- Limp Bizkit, Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water (2000) 853M
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway (2016) 850M
- Linkin Park, Living Things (2012) 820M
- The Smashing Pumpkins, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995) 814M
- Van Halen, 1984 (1984) 809M
- Nickelback, Dark Horse (2008) 807M
- The Cranberries, No Need to Argue (1994) 804M
- The Clash, Combat Rock (1982) 804M
- Blink-182, Blink-182 (2003) 801M
- Fall Out Boy, Infinity On High (2007) 794M
- Bring Me The Horizon, Sempiternal (2013) 789M
- Muse, Black Holes and Revelations (2006) 785M
- Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II (1969) 780M
- My Chemical Romance, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (2004) 775M
- Slipknot, All Hope is Gone (2008) 769M
- Papa Roach, Infest (2001) 764M
- Five Finger Death Punch, Got Your Six (2015) 746M
- Pink Floyd, Wish You Were Here (1975) 745M
- Rise Against, Appeal to Reason (2008) 742M
- Queen, A Day at the Races (1976) 728M
- Muse, The Resistance (2009) 719M
- Jimmy Eat World, Bleed American (2001) 718M
- Paramore, After Laughter (2017) 696M
- System Of A Down, Hypnotize (2005) 690M
- Soundgarden, Superunknown (1994) 687M
- Blink-182, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket (2001) 682M
- Breaking Benjamin, Phobia (2006) 679M
- Avenged Sevenfold, Nightmare (2010) 673M
- Rammstein, Mutter (2001) 668M
- Five Finger Death Punch, The Wrong Side of Heaven and the Righteous Side of Hell, Volume 1 (2013) 667M
- Three Days Grace, Three Days Grace (2003) 654M
- Jimi Hendrix, Electric Ladyland (1968) 653M
- Blink-182, California (2016) 650M
- Rammstein, RAMMSTEIN (2019) 647M
- Metallica, Master of Puppets (1986) 646M
- No Doubt, Tragic Kingdom (1995) 639M
- Avenged Sevenfold, Hail to the King (2013) 635M
- Metallica, Ride the Lightning (1984) 632M
- Third Eye Blind, Third Eye Blind (1997) 631M
- Weezer, Weezer (1994) 629M
- Foo Fighters, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace (2007) 616M
- Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin III (1970) 614.4M
- Disturbed, The Sickness (2000) 613.0M
- Slipknot, Slipknot (1999) 610.4M
- Green Day, 21st Century Breakdown (2009) 602.8M
- 3 Doors Down, The Better Life (2000) 602.5M
- Metallica, …And Justice for All (1988) 595.0M
- Sum 41, All Killer, No Filler (2001) 594.9M
- Radiohead, The Bends (1995) 593M
- Hoobastank, The Reason (2003) 591.5M
- Nickelback, Silver Side Up (2001) 587.5M
- Incubus, Make Yourself (1999) 584.M
- Slipknot, .5: The Gray Chapter (2014) 584M
- Avenged Sevenfold, Avenged Sevenfold (2007) 573M
- The Offspring, Rise and Fall, Rage and Grace (2008) 572M
- AC/DC, High Voltage (1976) 571M
- A Day To Remember, Homesick (2009) 568M
- 3 Doors Down, Away from the Sun (2002) 565M
- Aerosmith, Toys in the Attic (1975) 559M
- Panic! At The Disco, Vices & Virtues (2011) 559M
- Queen, Sheer Heart Attack (1974) 556M
- The Cranberries, Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? (1993) 554M
- The Offspring, Smash (1994) 552M
- Skillet, Unleashed Beyond (2016) 549M
- Volbeat, Beyond Hell / Above Heaven (2010) 543M
- Muse, The 2nd Law (2012) 541M
- Hollywood Undead, Swan Songs (2008) 533M
- Volbeat, Seal the Deal and Let’s Boogie (2016) 530M
- Rammstein, Sehnsucht (1997) 529M
- Fall Out Boy, MANIA (2018) 524M
- Thirty Seconds To Mars, A Beautiful Lie (2005) 521M
- Aerosmith, Aerosmith (1973) 513M
- The All-American Rejects, Move Along (2005) 512M
- Ozzy Osbourne, Ordinary Man (2020) 511M
- Foo Fighters, In Your Honor (2005) 506M
- Thirty Seconds To Mars, This is War (2009) 505M
- Europe, The Final Countdown (1986) 505M
- Rise Against, The Sufferer & The Witness (2006) 500M
Πηγή: Roxx