The Burnt Christmas Tree for @redcrossau is now at Wynyard. The tree is built out of collected bushfire remnants from our scorched state. Drop by if you can and give the volunteers a donation for those doing it pretty tough this Christmas, or head online. Big shoutout to @ddbsydney for a great initiative, @adrian_awesome, our friends at @cityofsydney and @scoundrel_films_projects for making it happen.

A post shared by James Dive (@jimdive) on Dec 16, 2019 at 8:30pm PST