Today in WHAT IS MY LIFE, the beautiful Angelina Jolie came to Dear Evan Hansen. I showed her my tattoo of her, done by the wonderful @courtneylloydtattoos and she loved it, SIGNED IT, kissed me on the cheek and said she would be back to see my Evan show. I will never recover from this. Thanks to @nicoleraquel_d @lucy_anderson.1, @howveryhannah & @courtneyjstapes for the pics and for making me speak to her 😭❤️ #DearEvanHansen #AngelinaJolie

A post shared by Alex Thomas-Smith (@alexthomassmith) on Dec 7, 2019 at 9:37am PST