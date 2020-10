Hello everyone, I'm so proud to announce that LucyBalu and I are having a cooperation together. LucyBalu is a young German label, producing simply beautiful cat furniture. Let me introduce to you my personal LucyBalu x Choupette SWING cat hammock. It is a limited edition of only 1.000 pieces. I really love it! What do you say? If you also want to have one, you can get one @lucybalu webshop. With love, Choupette ❤️🐾 choupette #lucybalu #teamchoupette #designforcats #catfurniture #swing #cathammock #limited edition #lucybaluxchoupette #happy #relaxed #karllagerfeld #cooperation #proud #catsofinstagram #karlforever

A post shared by Choupette Lagerfeld (@choupetteofficiel) on Oct 7, 2020 at 1:51am PDT