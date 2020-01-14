Η Florence Pugh μαθαίνει την υποψηφιότητάς της για Oscar στην κατηγορία του Β’ γυναικείου ρόλου για την ταινία Little Women και δημοσιεύει στο instagram μία ημίγυμνη φωτογραφία της.

H 24χρονη Βρετανίδα συνόδευσε την φωτογραφία με την λεζάντα "Πριν την στιγμή... Η ακριβής στιγμή" και η δημοσίευση της γίνεται viral με αρκετούς χρήστες να την κοινοποιούν.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before the moment.. the exact moment. #nominated #forafuckingoscar!!!!!!

A post shared by Florence Pugh (@florencepugh) on

Πηγή: skai.gr