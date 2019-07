Χονγκ Κονγκ: Η αστυνομία ανέκτησε τον έλεγχο του τοπικού κοινοβουλίου video

407925.1

"I can see a massive amount of tear gas being fired."



CNN's @NicRobertsonCNN, @amcoren and @MattRiversCNN report live from Hong Kong as protesters flee from police https://t.co/Gd1uvRxMp6 pic.twitter.com/tqninIhwY6 — CNN International (@cnni) July 1, 2019

"It feels like the calm after the storm."



Police in Hong Kong move through the Legislative Council building after clearing demonstrators from the area. Just hours before, protesters stormed and vandalized the building. @NicRobertsonCNN has the latest: https://t.co/Gd1uvRxMp6 pic.twitter.com/ZaeoJ1qnIQ — CNN International (@cnni) July 1, 2019

Protesters smashed the glass door of Hong Kong's Legislative Council building on Monday — as demonstrations over a now-suspended extradition bill continue to roil Hong Kong. 📰 Read more: https://t.co/TL9FBmziuD pic.twitter.com/uYH3nTgCdL — NPR (@NPR) July 1, 2019