Χονγκ Κονγκ: Εισβολή διαδηλωτών στο Κοινοβούλιο-Ύψωσαν βρετανική σημαία vid

Protesters tie British colonial flag to podium in Hong Kong's legislature and spray graffiti on walls, after smashing their way into main government building https://t.co/QdTmAPgpGB pic.twitter.com/CAlI2Skvtg

Earlier on Monday, protesters in Hong Kong tried to break into the Legislative Council building. Thousands of other demonstrators were out in force again.



So why are people taking to the streets? Here's the context you need👇 pic.twitter.com/7ZdgPp5jRP