Ο Ράμα αψηφά Μέτα εν μέσω χάους: «Οι εκλογές θα γίνουν στις 30 Ιουνίου»

Anti-govt protesters and the police continue to throw firecrackers and let off tear gas at each other, outside of the Albanian parliament in Tirana - while some demonstrators fled the scene. pic.twitter.com/ao069BNhd3 — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) 8 Ιουνίου 2019

🎥 The scene outside of the Albanian Parliament building, as the police let off tear gas in an attempt to disperse the crowd of anti-govt protesters in Tirana. pic.twitter.com/YrRqiPZBiR — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) 8 Ιουνίου 2019

Albanian opposition leader Lulzim Basha addressed the crowd of anti-govt demonstrators in Tirana before they marched toward the parliament building.



During the speech, fireworks and smoke bombs continued to singe the PM's building. pic.twitter.com/8A3buIMfbs — Balkan Insight (@BalkanInsight) 8 Ιουνίου 2019