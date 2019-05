Απάνθρωπο: Ορειβάτες προσπερνούν πτώμα για την κορυφή του Έβερεστ! (video)

View this post on Instagram

I’ve seen these views with my own eyes, twice under a different set of circumstances. And here I am again, envisioning the new team, standing below the knife edge ridge, about to make history, on the cusp of fulfilling their lifelong dreams. Their excitement is the fuel that lights the fire within. After all, I’m here for the ‘Dream of Everest’. . It’s game time. Time to perform. Time to channel the inner warrior spirit that enables one to do near impossible things. There no time for pain. No time for struggle. Only space to perform at the highest level. Everything leading up to this point has been the warm up, because all that is above us is the real climb to the top of the world. . I see the team of Arab women all standing here. A few hundred feet beneath the roof of the world. Digging amidst the deepest of places within to find the strength to place one foot in front of the other. Onwards and upwards they climb. I see them standing together, united as one, lifting one another up and raising their flags on top of the world. . This is the ‘Dream of Everest’. It all comes down to right now. I’m ready. They’re ready. We’re all ready. Just waiting for the right weather window... . . #Everest #Everest2019 #Nepal #TheDreamOfEverest #Oman #Lebanon #SaudiArabia @monakshahab @nellyattar @joyceazzam7s