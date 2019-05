Αίγυπτος: Πάνω από 17 τραυματίες από έκρηξη σε πούλμαν στις πυραμίδες -vids

404450.1

#BREAKING at least 16 casualties reported after an explosion targe a tourist bus near the pyramids in #Giza, #Egypt pic.twitter.com/uCOo0xCKxL — Yosef Yisrael (@yosefyisrael25) 19 Μαΐου 2019

An explosion targeted a tourist bus near a museum in the #Giza pyramid complex, local media reported. At least 12 people are feared to have been injured.#Egypt #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/MNIO8VGfsW — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) 19 Μαΐου 2019

#BREAKING VIDEO- Activists posted pictures and videos on social media sites, documenting the injuries of some passengers and damage to the bus. pic.twitter.com/EovMU0BdVQ — EHA News (@eha_news) 19 Μαΐου 2019

EHA News



The tourist bus targeted by the explosion was carrying 25 tourists from #SouthAfrica near the new #Egyptian Grand Museum in #Giza, #Cairo, reports claim.#BREAKING pic.twitter.com/68fTwGphcq — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) 19 Μαΐου 2019