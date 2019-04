Γαλλία: Έως και 15 χρόνια για την αποκατάσταση του ναού – Νέες φωτό - video

Assessing the damage at Notre Dame Cathedral – in pictures: https://t.co/2xHFZcwYOp “Charred debris litters the interior of the cathedral. Thankfully much of its stained-glass was not damaged” pic.twitter.com/Yx34sLJmWX

We are heartbroken for the French people and those around the world for whom Notre Dame is a symbol of hope. Relieved that everyone is safe. Apple will be donating to the rebuilding efforts to help restore Notre Dame’s precious heritage for future generations.🇫🇷