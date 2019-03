Νορβηγία-Ολονύχτιο θρίλερ με το κρουαζιρεόπλοιο. Έβαλαν μπροστά τις μηχανές

399950.1

SHARE IT

Still on #vikingsky more than 15 hours after the initial mayday call! We need off this ship! pic.twitter.com/T4sFqc1dZ3 — Ryan Flynn (@RyanDFlynn11) March 24, 2019

Battery dying and people sleeping everywhere. Probably my last tweet of the night. #VikingSky #Mayday pic.twitter.com/ouzegYmHOD — Alexus Sheppard 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexus309) March 24, 2019