Σκηνικό ταινίας καταστροφής στο ακυβέρνητο κρουαζιερόπλοιο (video - φωτό)

399944.1

SHARE IT

#Update: OMG this video footage is just scary and insane! I can't imagine what was going through those peoples minds, at the #VikingSky Cruise ship in #Norway, Video Credit: @alexus309 Video footage was from 3 and a half hours ago. pic.twitter.com/qhK86tuKHR — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) 23 Μαρτίου 2019

#VikingSky Video footage taken from helicopter earlier today.. Ship has anchor put, aiding with one engine to stop ship from drifting off. pic.twitter.com/iFQAy8gIJ5 — Tore (@potifar66) 23 Μαρτίου 2019

First Responders Are Trying To Evacuate Passengers on The #vikingsky With Boats & Helicopters but With Stormy Weather & Night Falling, That Will Be Difficult as The Ship Is Drifting Toward Land.



Prayers That All On Board Are Rescued! 🙏#CruiseShip



pic.twitter.com/oeRJahF23O — ~Marietta (@iMariettaDavis) 23 Μαρτίου 2019

Passenger on board #VikingSky Crew is doing a good job. Evacuation is slow. Seas rough. One muster station had a door blow in, injure pax and flood. Moved to midship pic.twitter.com/ndvEaJew8L — David Hernandez (@oxman78) 23 Μαρτίου 2019

#Breaking: Just in - Out of an recent video on the #VikingSky Cruise Ship, shows that the ship also has taken in some water from the waves pounding on the ship in #Norway! There are now over 885 people aboard the ship. Video Credit: @oxman78 pic.twitter.com/jSGXNskEvm — Sotiri Dimpinoudis ❁‏ (@sotiridi) 23 Μαρτίου 2019