Ισχυρότατος σεισμός στον Ισημερινό (upd)

7.7 Magnitude #earthquake in Palora, Equador. I was just going to be looking right now at the maps, (and still will ofc)using tools on https://t.co/RqBRl60J9J to make some forecasts.

7+ Mag uptick already has been expected due to Solar Polar Field (SPF) peak, Via @TheRealS0s pic.twitter.com/wFlXVfrfRU