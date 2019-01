Στη Σερβία ο Πούτιν με τιμές εθνικού ήρωα. Πλήθος κόσμου στους δρόμους

#Russian President #Putin received a special gift from #Serbia : a dog, named "Pasha". The race is from the mountain region Šar Planina (Macedonia, Kosovo). pic.twitter.com/LAH9PP5J2f

Serbian President Vucic talking to #Putin:

Infrastructure and energy sector cooperation are at the highest level. We are satisfied with the military cooperation. We are a very trustworthy partner of Russia. I am grateful for #Russia's support for #Serbia's territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/CqEk6r94MI