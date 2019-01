ΗΠΑ: Έληξε η κατάσταση ομηρίας στο Νιου Τζέρσεϊ (βίντεο)

Local and county authorities have responded to an incident in Logan Township, Gloucester County. Media inquiries should be directed to those entities. #alert

ACTIVE SHOOTER: Law enforcement agents are seen rushing toward a UPS facility in Logan, Twp., Gloucester County where there is an active shooter situation unfolding. WHAT WE KNOW: https://t.co/kpkcuAb8JH pic.twitter.com/34FRJKlH69