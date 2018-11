Αυστραλία: Δύο νεκροί από την καταιγίδα που χτυπάει μια φορά στα 100 χρόνια

#FRNSW firefighters had to negotiate flooded roads while responding to an alarm in Artarmon this morning. Take care if you’re travelling today and don’t enter floodwater. Like the @NSWSES says - if it’s flooded, forget it! pic.twitter.com/F7TWNTmRKz

Wind gusts of over 90 km/h have been recorded in parts of Sydney this afternoon, keeping firefighters busy during this severe November storm. #FRNSW crews are working hard with many power lines and trees falling down, like this one in Leichhardt. Please be careful on the roads. pic.twitter.com/X1yoK0AAr9